Cork forward Orla Cronin set to miss All-Ireland final as red card upheld

Striking an opponent with the hurley is the infraction Cronin was cited for in the referee's report, an offence that carries a three-game ban
Cork's Orla Cronin is shown the red card by referee John Dermody. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 15:41
Eoghan Cormican and Therese O'Callaghan

The red card shown to Cork’s Orla Cronin in the All-Ireland semi-final has been upheld by the Camogie Association’s hearings committee, the Irish Examiner understands.

The decision of the hearings committee means a three-game suspension for Cronin, ruling her out of Sunday's All-Ireland senior final unless Cork are successful in appealing the centre-forward's 57th-minute semi-final red card.

Appealing the red card decision to the Camogie Association’s appeals committee or bringing their case to the Disputes Resolution Authority are Cork’s remaining options in a bid to clear Cronin for All-Ireland final involvement this weekend.

Galway corner-back Dervla Higgins will feature in Sunday’s decider after having her semi-final red card rescinded by the hearings committee on Tuesday evening.

Higgins was incorrectly identified by umpires as having swung her hurley at Tipperary’s Eimear Loughman in the second half of Galway's All-Ireland semi-final win. Emma Helebert - the Galway player who clashed with Loughman - will also line out this Sunday as the camogie rulebook does not allow for retrospective citation.

