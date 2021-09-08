'You don't expect them to be flying out of the traps': Andy Moran expects nervy All-Ireland final

Former Mayo captain Andy Moran has predicted a low scoring All-Ireland final full of nerves, turnovers and general errors.

The former Footballer of the Year reported an "eerie silence" among long-suffering Mayo supporters as the Connacht champions close in on a potential first All-Ireland senior success in 70 years.

Tyrone haven't claimed the Sam Maguire Cup since 2008 so Moran reckons both teams will be on edge at Croke Park this Saturday evening as they attempt to make history.

"When you play a Dublin who have won so many titles over the last few years, if you're not at 100% of your capability then you have no chance of winning," said Moran, speaking at the launch of Ireland Active's National Fitness Day 2021.

Former Mayo footballer Andy Moran has teamed up with Ireland Active to launch National Fitness Day 2021. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

"Whereas Mayo and Tyrone come into this final and we nearly expect both teams to be a tiny bit off. You don't expect them to be flying out of the traps, you don't expect them to be holding onto the ball for three minutes.

"We expect turnovers, we expect turnovers from both sets of kick-outs, you can probably expect a few missed frees.

"There is a difference here going into a final between two teams who have lost finals in the recent past, and both sets of squads who have no All-Ireland medals amongst their squads.

"So it's going to be a very interesting final.

With the Mayo fans, are we getting carried away? We always do slightly, let's be honest.

"I would say there's an expectation but there's also apprehension about the final as well."

Moran is hopeful that both Oisin Mullin (quad) and Eoghan McLaughlin (broken jaw) will be fit enough to lint out against the Ulster champions.

"Four weeks since the last game is a massive benefit because you get the chance to analyse Tyrone, you get the chance to see them, you also get the chance to get an Oisin Mullin and Eoghan McLaughlin back on the pitch and I think that's a huge benefit as well," continued Moran.

"Are Mayo a better team with Oisin Mullin in it? You bet they are. Oisin Mullin is our best defender so if that four weeks gives us the chance to get him ready, the four weeks is a benefit for Mayo all day.

"At this present moment, the feedback around Mayo is that the two of them will play and that is what we are hoping," he said. "Me on a personal level, if you gave me one of these guys leaving Croke Park four weeks ago, I'd have taken one of them."