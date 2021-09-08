Paudie Murray: We were confident Cork youngsters would step up to the mark

Cork's All-Ireland camogie semi-final win confirmed what manager Paudie Murray had been observing all summer: the coming of age of his panel’s youngest members.

Their timing, in truth, could not have been better, the team’s newest recruits — on their first afternoon playing senior championship in Croke Park — displaying a level of maturity and composure far beyond their years to help dump out All-Ireland champions Kilkenny and, in the process, end Cork’s three-year wait for an All-Ireland final appearance.

Cork’s team for the final this Sunday will be much changed from their last side to contest the decider three seasons ago. One-third of the 2018 starting team — Aoife Murray, Leanne O’Sullivan, Gemma O’Connor, Orla Cotter, and Julia White — are no longer on the scene, with a sixth member from that year’s all-conquering panel — Briege Corkery — another to have since entered retirement.

Asked to fill that sizable void has been goalkeeper Amy Lee, half-backs Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy, and forwards Fiona Keating and Ciara O’Sullivan.

Lee, at 24, is the eldest of the quintet who’ll make their All-Ireland final debuts this weekend. Newcestown’s Ciara O’Sullivan is still a teenager, Keating and Hayes are a year older at 20, and McCarthy is 21.

“I was hoping they’d step up last year, to be honest,” replied Cork manager Paudie Murray when asked if the team’s younger members had stepped up quicker than he expected.

“Unfortunately, Covid threw everything out the window, and with the club championship coming first last season, it meant we weren’t able to get our team together earlier and start working on things.

“That is why last year you had two more settled and two more mature teams in the final [Galway and Kilkenny], whereas this year, with the run we had, it meant we were training every Tuesday and Thursday, we could develop these girls along, and implement their own principles of play in this team.

“Once we got a clear run at it, we were confident that a number of these girls would step up. We have other girls in the panel too that, over the last six to eight weeks, have really, really come on.”

If they stay developing, he added, there is a very strong Cork team coming in the next couple of years, but Murray’s focus is obviously in the present, and delivering a fifth O’Duffy Cup in his 10th year in charge.

Final opponents Galway have had the upper hand in recent meetings, coming out on top when the counties clashed in this year’s extra-time League semi-final, last year’s group stage championship encounter, and the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

Murray’s summation of the Galway challenge is to describe Cork as “rank outsiders”.

“If you look at the league semi-final this year, we gave them a five-point head start. Now, we brought that back level and probably should have won it in ordinary time. In normal time, we outscored them from play by 1-10 to 1-5, so we did a lot right in that game. But you simply can’t give Galway a four or five-point start and expect to win a game, so there are areas there to improve on.

“We had Orla Cronin that day. If Orla is out because of suspension, we are under massive pressure, probably going in as rank outsiders. Galway are going to fancy their chances against us.

“Galway have four or five girls 30 or over. It may be a few of their players’ last game in Croke Park, in that retirement might be facing them. That will be extra motivation on their side to put on a display, if it is going to be their last game.”

Returning to his own team, the four-time All-Ireland winning manager has taken a dim view of the persistent fouling his inside line has been subjected to this campaign, and is hopeful forwards such as Amy O’Connor will receive adequate protection from Sunday’s match officials.

From seven possessions in the semi-final, O’Connor won five frees, with advantage played for a sixth foul.

“One concern we would have is the level of contact on our full-forward line,” he said.

“On the majority of occasions when our full-forward line gets the ball, they’re being pulled or dragged. We hope that will be policed.”