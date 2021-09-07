Breaking: Ronan McCarthy steps down as Cork football manager

Ronan McCarthy has stepped down as manager of the Cork senior footballers, Examiner Sport understands.

The executive of Cork GAA has decided not to extend his term into the final season of their two-year agreement, despite McCarthy's desire and eagerness to do so. It is understood a meeting of the Executive Monday night rubber-stamped the decision.

On that basis, there’s a natural presumption that Cork has a replacement lined up. Bobbie O’Dwyer, who guided the Cork minors to All-Ireland success in 2019, seems a likely candidate with current coach Cian O’Neill not a contender to replace McCarthy. Neither, apparently, is current U20 coach Keith Ricken in the running, sources say.

O’Dwyer was elevated to a senior selector alongside McCarthy this season. From Urhan in west Cork, he has coached Skibbereen, Macroom and Legion in Killarney. Another possible left-field candidate is Knocknagree's John Fintan Daly, who has expressed interest in the post in the past and continues to enjoy success at club level.

There are indications from initial contact with members of the playing group that at least some were amenable to McCarthy serving a fifth season in charge of Cork in 2022, but Board executive may have picked up different feedback from other members of the squad.

Bobbie O’Dwyer could be a contender to replace McCarthy as Cork boss.

Despite public frustration with the inconsistency of their results, Cork players had expressed satisfaction with the management of McCarthy and the coaching ticket. Under his management, Cork retained their Division 2 Allianz League status this year, but despite a promising start in Killarney, were comprehensively defeated by Kerry in the Munster football final, 4-22 to 1-9.

McCarthy’s peak as manager was beating Peter Keane’s Kingdom in a dramatic Munster semi-final last year. However, the inconsistent nature of Cork’s form-line was underlined with a subsequent provincial final loss to Tipperary at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

McCarthy craved the elevated standards of Super 8 fare and expressed regret and frustration in the wake of that Tipperary loss that the squad has missed out on an All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park.

He argued that to develop, Cork needed to be playing top tier opposition on a regular basis and, unlike some managers, he enthusiastically went after challenge games up and down the country.

In the most recent Super 8 campaign in 2019, Cork showed signs of early promise in Croke Park against the likes of Tyrone, where they lost 2-15 to 2-12, and Dublin, who they trailed by three points after 60 minutes before a late goal burst by the five-in-a-row chasing champions led to a 5-18 to 1-17 final score.

McCarthy will point to a flawless 2020 Division 3 record which secured a return to Division 2 this year, where Cork beat Clare and Laois but lost by four points to Kildare in Thurles, having lost home advantage due to the controversial team bonding session on Youghal beach during lockdown.

Over the course of his four seasons in charge, McCarthy has a 50% win record in competitive League and Championship games, winning 18 of his 36 games in charge, losing 17 and drawing one.