Emotional Mick Bohan believes Dublin defeat signposts end of an era

Five of Dublin’s starters, including 34-year-old captain Sinead Aherne, are 30 or over, while substitute Niamh McEvoy is also 30
Dublin manager Mick Bohan with his team after the game. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 22:12
Paul Keane

Mick Bohan choked back tears as he spoke about the “end of a road” for a chunk of his all-conquering Dublin team.

Dublin had not previously lost a championship game under Bohan and were chasing an All-Ireland five-in-a-row but couldn’t match Meath’s ultra-intensity and sheer quality.

An emotional Bohan gave no definite indication about his future, though he may have reached the end of the line after five seasons, while he predicted that up to half a dozen stalwarts could retire.

Five of Dublin’s starters, including 34-year-old captain Sinead Aherne, are 30 or over, while substitute Niamh McEvoy is also 30.

“I suppose today was the end of a road for probably half a dozen of that group,” said Bohan. “You would have obviously written the script differently from our end but look, I hand the thing over to Meath. That’s the way it’s supposed to be done; you’re supposed to go out into that arena and you’re supposed to empty your souls on the pitch — that’s why we valued the prize so highly.”

Bohan won’t be short of job offers if he chooses to step down, having also been Dublin’s skills coach for their 2013 All-Ireland win under Jim Gavin. He was Clare’s coach in 2016 when they reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

“I can say this to you hand on heart...” said Bohan of his time in charge of Dublin, before pausing to battle back tears, “that whatever we as a management team have given them, they’ve given us way more,”

Bohan spoke ahead of the game about Meath’s unorthodox counter-attacking style and the “mayhem” they bring to their attack. Writing in the match programme, he described the Royals as “the most structured, defensive system I’ve seen since Jim McGuinness’s Donegal”.

“I’m not knocking it, it’s great,” said Bohan of Meath’s approach. “The game evolves and people come up with different systems. That’s the challenge in sport but equally to prepare for those challenges you need to come up against them and when you’ve dealt with it, then obviously you can equip yourself better. We thought we were well equipped coming into the game but obviously I got some things wrong.”

Bohan said he was shocked by Meath’s conditioning and intensity of performance.

“I couldn’t get over their conditioning,” he said. “I thought we were in really good shape but it got to a stage where they were matching us hell for leather in every single contest on the field. So fair play to them.”

