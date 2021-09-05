Limerick SHC: Three off as Doon defeat Patrickswell, champs Na Piarsaigh lay down marker

Champions Na Piarsaigh laid down a marker with 10 points to spare over old rivals Kilmallock in round one of the Bon Secours Limerick senior hurling championship.

The Covid-19 enforced condensed championship means that there are just four games per round and Na Piarsaigh certainly hit the ground running to secure a 2-16 to 0-15 win on Saturday.

Even more impressive given Na Piarsaigh were without Casey brothers Mike and Peter and Jerome Boylan, while another of Limerick’s All-Ireland winners Adrian Breen only entered the fray in the final quarter.

Credit Kilmallock the game was still alive, 1-15 to 0-15, with five minutes to play but Na Piarsaigh hit two late goals to move out to 10-point winners.

The game was level for the fifth and final time in the 26th minute at 0-8 each but Na Piarsaigh then brought a 0-10 to 0-8 lead into half-time.

Inside the opening minute of the second half Conor Boylan goaled for the winners.

That goal still separated the teams inside the final five minutes when Adrian Breen had goal number two and then in injury time David Dempsey netted the third.

There was only one goal but plenty of drama when Doon defeated Patrickswell on Sunday; 0-27 to 1-23.

There were three red cards — one before the throw-in, one on the second half throw-in and one in injury time — as the sides played out a thrilling tie which was lit up by a return of 16 points from Doon teenager Adam English, who had five points from play.

The sides were level at the first half water break, 0-8 each, and half-time, 0-12 each. Six successive points edged Doon clear in the third quarter, 0-20 to 0-14, with Pat Ryan among the scorers and he was to finish with 0-4.

In the final quarter, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane scores reduced the lead but Adam English and subs Michael Barry and Micheál Ryan ensured Doon stayed clear.

There was a goal deep into injury time from Cian Lynch but Doon held on for the merited win against a Patrickswell side who finished with 13 players.

South Liberties were the first round one winners and impressively so with a 4-19 to 0-15 win over Blackrock in a game in which former Cork All-Star goalkeeper Anthony Nash made his Limerick SHC and scored three long-range frees.

An early Brian Garry goal helped Liberties to a 1-10 to 0-8 half-time lead.

By the second half water break it was a 3-16 to 0-14 lead with another Garry goal and one for Ken Byrnes. Dylan Dawson and Paudie Leahy scores were doing their best to keep Blackrock in touch.

In the final minutes a Brendan McSweeney goal sealed the 16-point win.

Adare were 14-point winners over Monaleen; 2-27 to 1-16. A Mark Connolly goal had them 1-15 to 0-10 clear by half-time.

In a game where Willie Griffin had six points from play in a tally of 11-points, Michael Keane had their second-half goal while Donnacha Ó Dálaigh found the net for Monaleen.

Limerick All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon chipped in with four points from play for the winners.