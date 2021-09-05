The best GAA goal scored this weekend? Corner-back hits stunning solo goal in club championship

The goal of the GAA weekend surely comes from the Westmeath SFC, one which Mullingar Shamrocks have labelled "the goal of the century (at least)".

And it certainly lives up to the billing.

Dillon Matthews, the Mullingar corner-back, receives the ball inside his own 45-metre line and sets off on a solo run for the ages.

Such is the speed of the burst that the referee tumbles over trying to keep up while the Killucan defenders can't get close enough to lay a glove on Matthews before the sensational top-corner finish from the 21.

Or as the Mullingar match report put it: "Only one place to start this report. THE GOAL. From now on this match will be remembered as the Dillon Matthews Goal Game... No words can do justice to the powerplay, so we’ll have to wait for the video clip to appreciate the score in its full magnificence.

"The finish alone would constitute a great goal and when the long-distance solo run ingredient is added to the mix we have the perfect individual goal laced with artistic merit. In the middle of it all, referee Barry Pierce fell over and uniquely was the only one present in Cusack Park fortunate enough to have a worm’s eye view of the extraordinary score.

"Lorcan Smyth and John Heslin have scored wonderful individual goals in county finals, but this effort of Dillon Matthews is in a category all by itself. The goal of the century (at least)."

The goal, not long after the first water break, put Mullingar ahead by 1-5 to 1-3, a lead they would never relinquish as they won by 3-11 to 2-10 to sit top of Section B of the Westmeath SFC.