Maurice O'Connor keeps Kilmoyley's title defence alive to deny Shane Conway-inspired Lixnaw

Shane Maunsell, Kilmoyley (right), and Brendan Brosnan, Lixnaw, battle for the ball. Photo by: Domnick Walsh

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 12:36
Mortimer Murphy

Kerry SHC semi-final:  Kilmoyley 0-17 Lixnaw 0-16 

A Maurice O’Connor point in the 67th minute decided this thrilling Kerry SHC semi-final as champions, Kilmoyley, denied a Shane Conway-inspired Lixnaw at Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening.

It was a game that wasn’t without controversy as a Mike Conway point before the first half water break was waved wide when video evidence suggested it should have counted. 

The sides were level on ten occasions but when the outstanding Daniel Collins pointed to give Kilmoyley a 0-16 to 0-15 lead in the 56th minute, John Meyler’s side looked set for the final.

Conway, who produced a magical display, leveled in the 63rd minute with an excellent sideline cut. But deep in added time Kilmoyley and Kerry sharpshooter O’Connor brilliantly fired the winner as he was falling to end a dramatic encounter.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (0-12, 9 frees), P O’Connor, M O’Connor, J Brick, R Walsh, D Nolan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Lixnaw: S Conway (0-12, 10 frees, 1 S/L), B Brosnan (0-2), W Costello, S McElligott (0-1 each).

KILMOYLEY: J B O’Halloran; D Kennedy, C Savage, F McCarthy; J Godley, D Fitzell, T Murnane; P O’Connor, M Flaherty; J Brick, D Collins, R Collins; R Walsh, S Maunsell, M O’Connor.

Subs: A Royle for S Maunsell (16), D Nolan for R Collins (45).

LIXNAW: M Stackpoole; D McCarthy, G Stackpoole, T Foley; J McKenna, C O’Keeffe, W Costello; S Conway, B Brosnan; J Galvin, M Conway, S McElligott; J Buckley, P Corridon, J Flaherty.

Subs: J Brosnan for J Flaherty (45), E McCarthy for W Costello (58) A O’Brien for M Conway (58), D McElligott for J Galvin (61).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick)

Maurice O'Connor keeps Kilmoyley's title defence alive to deny Shane Conway-inspired Lixnaw

