2020 Donegal SFC final replay postponed again as appeals process must start afresh

The 2021 Donegal SFC is due to begin next weekend
The game, between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar, was due to be played this Wednesday night at Sean MacCumhaill Park. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 14:38
Chris McNulty

The controversial 2020 Donegal SFC final replay has been postponed.

The game, between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar, was due to be played this Wednesday night at Sean MacCumhaill Park.

That followed a successful appeal by the Kilcar club, who argued that Naomh Conaill fielded four substitutes - one more than the permitted three - during extra time in the August 14 meeting, which Naomh Conaill won 4-2 on penalties.

Last Sunday, Donegal Competitions Controls Committee ruled that Naomh Conaill were in breach of regulation and ordered a replay.

However, the saga took a further twist today as the Ulster Hearings Committee, following an appeal by Naomh Conaill, ruled that a rule was infringed in relation to video evidence.

The appeals process will now restart with the Donegal CCC set to re-hear Kilcar’s objection.

The 2021 Donegal SFC is due to begin next weekend.

