Cork GAA clarifies live-streaming position for clubs ahead of County Championship

CORK GAA has confirmed that it has discontinued the practice of allowing clubs to live stream their own games because of the potential impact on crowds and gate receipts for the 2021 County Championships.

CEO Kevin O’Donovan has also pointed out that the decision is not related to the live-streaming agreement with the Irish Examiner and that the media organisation had no role in the move.

Aghabullogue GAA club posted a tweet on its official account Thursday stating ‘Newsflash: Irish Examiner and Cork County Board ban live-streaming’, a claim dismissed Friday as ‘erroneous’ by Kevin O’Donovan.

“The decision to revert to the pre-Covid situation was made by the County Executive with no input from or consultation with the Irish Examiner,” he stated. “Our policy is not to allow streaming due to the impact on attendances and the subsequent loss of income by the board, participating clubs and venues, all of whom receive a share of the gate. Now that attendances have increased, the permission granted during the lockdown has discontinued as per regular board policy.”

In relation to the Irish Examiner’s role in same, Mr O’Donovan said of Aghabullogue’s social media claims: “I suggest that the tweet in question does a disservice to the Irish Examiner, who have provided a wonderful service free-of-charge (unlike the vast majority of counties) and now find themselves the subject of much ire on a public forum for a decision into which they had no input.

“It is a matter for the club if you wish to correct the record, now that you have the full facts on the situation.”

'Erroneous tweet': Aghabullogue GAA club.

