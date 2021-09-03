Darragh Egan to take over as Wexford hurling manager from Davy Fitzgerald

Ex-Tipperary selector Darragh Egan has been proposed for the Wexford senior hurling manager’s position.

Egan, who had assisted Liam Sheedy for the last three seasons and was a candidate for the Tipperary position, takes over from Davy Fitzgerald.

“Wexford GAA are delighted to announce that we will be proposing Darragh Egan as our new Senior Hurling Manager to the County Board for ratification later this month,” read this morning’s statement.

Kiladangan man Egan’s would-be appointment was welcomed by county chairman Micheál Martin.

“Our strategic plan, ‘Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile’, is the most ambitious plan ever launched in the history of Wexford GAA with clear and specific goals for on and off the pitch. We are conscious that the performance of our senior hurling team is a key element in the social wellbeing of our county.

“Darragh Egan is a sharp, enthusiastic, and energetic leader who understands performance at an elite level. He is process-driven and has a hunger for success. He has experience of leading in a high-performance environment and I have no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge to Wexford hurling as we aim to take the next step on the journey to success.”