Darragh Egan to take over as Wexford hurling manager from Davy Fitzgerald

Egan had assisted Liam Sheedy for the last three seasons and was a candidate for the Tipperary position
Darragh Egan to take over as Wexford hurling manager from Davy Fitzgerald

Former Tipperary selector Darragh Egan

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 11:40
John Fogarty

Ex-Tipperary selector Darragh Egan has been proposed for the Wexford senior hurling manager’s position.

Egan, who had assisted Liam Sheedy for the last three seasons and was a candidate for the Tipperary position, takes over from Davy Fitzgerald.

“Wexford GAA are delighted to announce that we will be proposing Darragh Egan as our new Senior Hurling Manager to the County Board for ratification later this month,” read this morning’s statement.

Kiladangan man Egan’s would-be appointment was welcomed by county chairman Micheál Martin. 

“Our strategic plan, ‘Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile’, is the most ambitious plan ever launched in the history of Wexford GAA with clear and specific goals for on and off the pitch. We are conscious that the performance of our senior hurling team is a key element in the social wellbeing of our county.

“Darragh Egan is a sharp, enthusiastic, and energetic leader who understands performance at an elite level. He is process-driven and has a hunger for success. He has experience of leading in a high-performance environment and I have no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge to Wexford hurling as we aim to take the next step on the journey to success.”

More in this section

Sinead Goldrick and Grace Kelly 14/8/2021 All-Ireland final team news: Seven-time All-Star Sinead Goldrick among three Dublin changes
Waterford v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 The leading contenders to take over from Shane O'Neill as Galway hurling manager
Mick Bohan speaks to his team after the game 14/8/2021 Mick Bohan and Dublin still searching for perfect final performance
#wexford gaa#tipperary gaa#hurling
Darragh Egan to take over as Wexford hurling manager from Davy Fitzgerald

Cork GAA clarifies live-streaming position for clubs ahead of County Championship

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices