All-Ireland final team news: Seven-time All-Star Sinead Goldrick among three Dublin changes

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has made three changes in personnel for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final against Meath
All-Ireland final team news: Seven-time All-Star Sinead Goldrick among three Dublin changes

Seven-time All-Star Sinead Goldrick came on at half-time against Mayo to mark her return from a serious hamstring injury and has been given the nod to start. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 11:03
Jackie Cahill

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has made three changes in personnel for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final against Meath at Croke Park (Live TG4 – 4.15pm).

As the Sky Blues aim for the five-in-a-row in their eighth successive final, Bohan has recalled Niamh Collins and Carla Rowe, who both missed out on the semi-final victory over Mayo through injury, while there’s also a start for Sinead Goldrick.

Aoife Kane, Siobhan McGrath, and Caoimhe O’Connor drop to a star-studded bench as Dublin prepare to face first-time Senior finalists Meath, who are unchanged following a gripping extra-time semi-final victory over Cork.

Seven-time All-Star Goldrick came on at half-time against Mayo to mark her return from a serious hamstring injury and has been given the nod to start.

There’s also an all-Leinster final in store in the Intermediate decider (1.45pm), as Westmeath and Wexford battle it out for the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup, and promotion to the Senior ranks.

Following semi-final victories over Kildare and Laois respectively, Westmeath and Wexford have named unchanged starting line-ups.

The Junior decider at 11.45am will get proceedings underway at Croke Park on Sunday, as Antrim prepare to take on Wicklow.

There are two changes to the Antrim team that accounted for Carlow after extra-time at the semi-final stage, as Niamh McIntosh and Michelle Magee come in for Rebekah Hemsworth and Theresa Mellon.

Following their semi-final win against Limerick, Wicklow have named an unchanged team.

All three games will be available to view on Sunday on TG4 and worldwide on the TG4 Player. Tickets for the games are on sale here

Dublin (v Meath): C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, L Caffrey; S Goldrick, O Carey, O Nolan; J Dunne, L Magee; H Tyrrell, L Davey, C Rowe; S Aherne (capt.), N Hetherton, S Killeen.

Meath (v Dublin): M McGuirk; E Troy, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, A Cleary, S Ennis (capt.); O Lally, M O’Shaughnessy; O Byrne, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan; V Wall, E Duggan, B Lynch.

Westmeath (v Wexford): L McCormack; N Spellman, L Duncan, T Fagan; F Coyle, L Power, A Brady; V Carr, T Dillon; F Claffey (capt.), L Archibold, A Jones; C Blundell, L McCartan, S Dillon.

Wexford (v Westmeath): S Merrigan; L Doyle, A Halligan, S McCarthy; C Donnelly, S Murphy, S Harding-Kenny; K Kearney, R Murphy; S Hamilton, C Murray, C Banville; A Neville, A Murphy (capt.), A Wilson.

Antrim (v Wicklow): A McCann; D Coleman, A McFarland (capt.), N McIntosh; Á Tubridy, M Hanna, M Blaney; E Ferran, C Brown; N Enright, C Carey, G McLaughlin; A Taggart, M Magee, C Taggart.

Wicklow (v Antrim): L Dempsey, M Healy, S.J. Winders (capt.), L Dunne; L Fusciardi, A Conroy, A Gillen; N McGettigan, S Delahunt; L Ahern, C Dempsey, R McGettigan; C Fox, M Deeney, M Kealy.

More in this section

Kilkenny v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Darragh Egan to take over as Wexford hurling manager from Davy Fitzgerald
Waterford v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 The leading contenders to take over from Shane O'Neill as Galway hurling manager
Mick Bohan speaks to his team after the game 14/8/2021 Mick Bohan and Dublin still searching for perfect final performance
#ladies football#dublin gaa#leinster gaa
All-Ireland final team news: Seven-time All-Star Sinead Goldrick among three Dublin changes

Cork GAA clarifies live-streaming position for clubs ahead of County Championship

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices