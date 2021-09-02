The leading contenders to take over from Shane O'Neill as Galway hurling manager

Galway GAA will hope to avoid a repeat of what happened in Tipperary as they begin the search for Shane O’Neill’s successor.

Dublin manager and Duniry man Mattie Kenny is a leading candidate for the vacancy but, like Liam Cahill, remains in charge of another county. Tipperary offered native Cahill the senior hurling manager’s position, but he chose to stick with Waterford for another season.

Kenny, a selector when the Tribesmen reached the 2012 All-Ireland final, has been previously interviewed for the Galway role, and may not be interested in involving himself in a similar process this time around.

Micheál Donoghue, the 2017 All-Ireland SHC-winning manager, left the role in 2019 after he had encountered difficulties working with the county board. Two of Donoghue’s selectors, Francis Forde and Noel Larkin, pulled out of the race to succeed him, citing similar differences with board officials.

Davy Fitzgerald, who had been sounded out about the Galway role following Donoghue’s departure before choosing to stay with Wexford, is now available. However, in the wake of O’Neill’s exit, there may be strong support in Galway to appoint a manager from within the county.

O’Neill’s decision not to look for a new term came after speculation last month that he was keen on staying on and had changed his management team in the wake of a disappointing 2021 season, which saw them exit the provincial and All-Ireland championships following defeats to Dublin and Waterford respectively.

That followed a league where they were declared joint Division 1 winners with Kilkenny and a 2020 season in which they were narrowly beaten in a Leinster final by the Cats prior to losing an All-Ireland semi-final to Limerick.

However, sources in Galway indicated earlier this week that there were doubts the Na Piarsaigh man would be in charge of the team in 2022. In a press release issued by Galway GAA, O’Neill confirmed he was stepping away.

THE LEADING CONTENDERS Micheál Donoghue Despite the premature championship exit in 2019, it was a surprise when the 2017 All-Ireland winning manager left the position. It was well known his relationship with some of the county board officials had broken down but enough water may have passed under the bridge since for him to return to the role. Davy Fitzgerald It’s a 50-minute spin from Fitzgerald’s Sixmilebridge to Galway’s training centre in Athenry, a breeze compared to the commute he had between Clare and Ferns/Wexford for the past five seasons. Has worked with a number of the players and his record of silverware everywhere he has gone can’t be ignored. Johnny Kelly Success has followed the Portumna man nearly everywhere as a manager, from his own club to Borris-Ileigh to Offaly where he is now working as coach alongside Michael Fennelly. Mattie Kenny Having beaten his native Galway twice in championship fare, the latest coming this past summer, Kenny will have reminded his own just what they have been missing out on. The former Cuala boss is already understood to be putting plans in place for Dublin next year but the two-time All-Ireland winning club manager’s head may be turned if he is offered the role. Jeff Lynskey Stepped down as U20 manager following the recent heavy final loss to Cork but has claimed three All-Irelands in the space of five seasons with the minors.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Galway County Board and the hurling committee for their unwavering support throughout my tenure,” O'Neill stated.

“I am extremely grateful to them for their professional and proactive approach to all matters related to the Galway senior hurling team. I wish to acknowledge and commend the efforts of each and every one of the members of the backroom team.

“I would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication. It was a special privilege to be involved with some of the greats of the game. I wish them every success in the future.”

In the same statement, the Galway County Board acknowledged the work done by O’Neill in the past two seasons, stating: “Shane O’Neill has confirmed that he will not be seeking to extend his term as Galway senior hurling manager. Galway GAA would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Shane, John Fitzgerald, David Forde, Fergal Healy, Colm Callanan, and the entire backroom staff for their efforts over the last two seasons. Their commitment, dedication, and professionalism since being appointed in November 2019 has been exemplary.”

The statement added that O’Neill’s situation was made particularly difficult by the pandemic. “Covid 19 presented continuous disruption to new management teams, and they applied themselves creatively and resolutely to these challenges. Having come up just short in 2020, expectations were high in 2021 among management, players, and supporters alike. While championship results did not go as planned after a very successful league, there has been excellent work done to revitalise our senior hurling panel and introduce younger players to inter-county action.

“We acknowledge the valuable and lasting contribution Shane and his team have made to Galway hurling. We wish all involved and their families every future success.

“Galway GAA will begin the process of appointing new management teams at senior and U20 level in consultation with our clubs over the coming days.”

Like Tipperary, Galway are looking for two managers after Jeff Lynskey resigned after last month’s U20 All-Ireland final defeat to Cork.