The leading contenders to take over from Shane O'Neill as Galway hurling manager

Despite the premature championship exit in 2019, it was a surprise when the 2017 All-Ireland winning manager left the position. It was well known his relationship with some of the county board officials had broken down but enough water may have passed under the bridge since for him to return to the role.
It’s a 50-minute spin from Fitzgerald’s Sixmilebridge to Galway’s training centre in Athenry, a breeze compared to the commute he had between Clare and Ferns/Wexford for the past five seasons. Has worked with a number of the players and his record of silverware everywhere he has gone can’t be ignored.
Success has followed the Portumna man nearly everywhere as a manager, from his own club to Borris-Ileigh to Offaly where he is now working as coach alongside Michael Fennelly.
Having beaten his native Galway twice in championship fare, the latest coming this past summer, Kenny will have reminded his own just what they have been missing out on. The former Cuala boss is already understood to be putting plans in place for Dublin next year but the two-time All-Ireland winning club manager’s head may be turned if he is offered the role.
Stepped down as U20 manager following the recent heavy final loss to Cork but has claimed three All-Irelands in the space of five seasons with the minors.