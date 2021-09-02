Naomh Conaill appeal Donegal final refixture

The Donegal Competitions Control Committee have ordered a replay of the deferred 2020 Donegal SFC against Kilcar.
Naomh Conaill appeal Donegal final refixture
Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 12:45
Alan Foley

Naomh Conaill has lodged an appeal with the Ulster Council over the decision of the Donegal Competitions Control Committee (CCC) to replay the deferred 2020 Donegal SFC against Kilcar.

The Glenties-based club had until Wednesday to appeal the decision and the hearing is expected to take place this weekend.

The Donegal final, which was initially shelved last autumn due to coronavirus issues, finished 0-13 to Kilcar to Naomh Conaill's 2-7, with Naomh Conaill winning 4-2 on penalties last month. However, Kilcar lodged an objection the following week, in regards to their opponents' use of substitutes in extra-time.

The Donegal CCC on Sunday last decided to replay the final, with the fixture pencilled in to take place on Wednesday, September 8, at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey. 

Should Naomh Conaill’s appeal to the provincial body prove unsuccessful they still have the option of a further appeal to Croke Park.

More in this section

Peter Keane reacts as Tommy Walsh kicks wide to level the game 28/8/2021 As Tomás Ó Sé heads to Offaly, what next for Peter Keane and Kerry?
John Maughan and Cian Farrell celebrate after the game 12/6/2021 'Every Offaly person should be delighted': John Maughan can't wait to work with Tomás Ó Sé
Colm Cavanagh: Handbrake off and Tyrone are playing with freedom Colm Cavanagh: Handbrake off and Tyrone are playing with freedom
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Tyrone receive 11,450 ticket allocation

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices