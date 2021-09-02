Naomh Conaill appeal Donegal final refixture

Naomh Conaill has lodged an appeal with the Ulster Council over the decision of the Donegal Competitions Control Committee (CCC) to replay the deferred 2020 Donegal SFC against Kilcar.
The Glenties-based club had until Wednesday to appeal the decision and the hearing is expected to take place this weekend.
The Donegal final, which was initially shelved last autumn due to coronavirus issues, finished 0-13 to Kilcar to Naomh Conaill's 2-7, with Naomh Conaill winning 4-2 on penalties last month. However, Kilcar lodged an objection the following week, in regards to their opponents' use of substitutes in extra-time.
The Donegal CCC on Sunday last decided to replay the final, with the fixture pencilled in to take place on Wednesday, September 8, at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.
Should Naomh Conaill’s appeal to the provincial body prove unsuccessful they still have the option of a further appeal to Croke Park.