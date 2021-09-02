Colm Cavanagh: Handbrake off and Tyrone are playing with freedom

Colm Cavanagh believes All-Ireland finalists Tyrone are finally playing without fear and with the handbrake off.

New joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have guided the Red Hands to Ulster success and an All-Ireland final spot at their first attempt.

Two-time All-Star Cavanagh, who claimed earlier this year that things had gotten monotonous under former manager Mickey Harte, stopped short of claiming veteran Harte was holding the team back.

But the versatile defender, who knocked back approaches to return under the new management, said it’s clear to him that they’re playing with more freedom and adventure now.

“They seem to be playing a lot more freely and nearly without fear,” said Cavanagh, an ambassador for Championship sponsors AIB.

“I would have said in the last couple of years, watching Tyrone and playing for Tyrone, that there was an awful lot of playing with the handbrake on and there was an awful lot of fear of making mistakes.

“And I don’t know what that is, but being part of those teams, you just knew you were going to get read up in video analysis or whatever it was and boys were nearly afraid to take them chances.

“Watching Tyrone this year, the guys are making mistakes, there’s no doubt they made plenty of mistakes at the weekend and have done in the games gone by, but they are definitely taking a lot more risks and they are getting the rewards for it.

“It’s probably one of those things, change of management, change of style, and change of approach. All of those things have sort of gathered in together and you see things happening in the games, kicking long balls in, sometimes aimlessly, that would never have happened over the last number of years.

“There are things they are doing now and they have obviously been told, ‘Go out lads and play football’. There will be mistakes being made but ultimately you have to live and die by it.

“It’s definitely changed this year, from what I can see. The guys, even chatting to a few of them, they’ll tell you the same, they’re definitely playing with a lot more freedom and, I wouldn’t say enjoyment, but they are able to take that risk that they probably wouldn’t have taken in years gone by.”

Specialist sweeper Cavanagh, 34, didn’t play for Harte in 2020 and announced his retirement last September though was invited to return for 2021.

“My lifestyle at the moment doesn’t suit playing inter-county football, I’m travelling most weeks back and forth to England and I knew in the back of my head there was going to be a problem at some point down the line, even though talking to Brian (Dooher) early in the year they said they would try and accommodate it.

“But I knew if I was going to commit to something like this again I would have to put all that on hold and when you get to 34 years of age, your priorities have to start shifting.”