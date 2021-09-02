Daniel Goulding: Promotion should be bigger priority than championship for Cork

Promotion to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League must be Cork’s top priority in 2022, former Cork forward Daniel Goulding has said.

The county has not featured in the League’s top tier since relegation from Division 1 in 2016, but 2010 All-Ireland winner Goulding is adamant that regular exposure to the game’s leading forces is the only way Cork will close the gap between themselves and those off in the distance ahead of them.

Goulding said Cork are “a bit off” this season’s four All-Ireland semi-finalists and that it will take “a good bit of time” for Cork to reach the level of Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, and Tyrone.

Ahead of last year’s league, Cork management and players made clear their ambition for a swift stay in Division 2 after being crowned Division 3 champions. However, defeat to Kildare on the opening weekend put Cork’s aspirations on the backfoot, with Ronan McCarthy’s side missing out on a promotion semi-final by virtue of inferior scoring difference to Clare and Kildare.

Goulding now says promotion is nearly more important than championship in 2022.

“Killarney was very disappointing, the heaviest loss in a long time,” he remarked of Cork’s 22-point Munster final hammering at the hands of Kerry.

“To be fair, they had a good league and played some good football in it. If it had been a normal league, they’d have been vying for promotion.

They are just probably not at the top table at the moment. You see the two All-Ireland semi-finals, they were serious games involving battle-hardened, well-seasoned campaigners. Cork are probably a small bit off that.

“Cork have a lot of good, young lads, but it takes a good bit of time to get up to the pitch of being a top three or four county in Division 1. Even physically, Mayo, Tyrone, and Kerry are probably a bit ahead of Cork at the moment.

“They need to get up to Division 1. That’s nearly more important than the championship for me at the moment because you have to be competing regularly at Division 1 before you can get to the pitch of contesting for All-Irelands regularly. A long time ago in 2010, 2011, and 2012, we were winning Leagues at the same time as we were competing in the latter stages of the Championship. There’s a correlation.

“Playing regularly against the top teams, that’s how you see the standard that has to be set and where you need to get to. To be at that top level and to have that culture of winning at Division 1, that takes time and a lot of hard work.”

The 2009 All-Star is encouraged by the talent coming through from the underage ranks, but called for patience to allow recent U20 graduates make the leap from underage to senior inter-county football.

“They are all very young, the likes of Cathail O’Mahony and these lads, this was their first year of exposure to it. When you come out of U20, it takes two or three years to get up to the pace of top inter-county football. No doubt there is so much talent in Cork, they definitely have the chance to get there, but it is how much they want it and how much they are willing to work.

“You need resilience, as well. We had plenty of bad years against Kerry, but every year brings new opportunity and it is what you make of it.”

The 35-year-old will this Saturday be part of the first ever Éire Óg football team to play in the top tier of the county championship when they take on Carbery Rangers in Group B of the Cork PSFC. The club held junior status when Goulding joined the adult ranks as a 16-year-old in 2003 and never did he think he’d see the day Éire Óg would be a premier senior outfit.

“When I started, it was predominantly a hurling club, with a big emphasis on hurling every year, and when you were knocked out of the hurling then you’d have a go off the football. You could never believe what is after happening, especially the last couple of years. It is fantastic. This is new territory for us so we’ll take it every game as it comes.”