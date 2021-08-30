Bill Mullaney: Tipperary showed too much respect to Galway in semi-final defeat

It was a case of so near and yet so far for Tipperary at Croke Park on Sunday.

Manager Bill Mullaney said they give too much respect to other teams, reflecting on their slow start against Galway in the All-Ireland Camogie semi-final.

“Wexford, Waterford, the same thing. We kind of respect the teams too much almost. We get into the dressing room at half-time, you give them a talk and they know it themselves and then they go out and you’re another team. But when you’re two or three points behind a team like Galway it’s hard to make up that gap and then to get in front.

“But in fairness, you couldn’t ask any more of them. They were absolutely unreal. And Galway punished us, took their chances when they were on though they had a lot of wides too, don’t forget. But inside, we could have pulled the trigger earlier or tapped them over. We were giving that extra pass to try and make the perfect goal.

“So I’m devastated for the players.

“We’d oceans of chances. Maybe getting carried away going for the kill, we could’ve ticked them over, got back level, got a point in front because we were dominating that end of the field in the second half.

“I was delighted with the way they were playing, I thought we were playing excellently. We just didn’t take the scores when they were on. We were trying to go for the big score when all we needed was one or two because there wasn’t that much between us.”