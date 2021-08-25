Kerry get lost in claustrophobic maze of man-traps

Two semi-finals, two bouts of extra time, one winner each time.

Here endeth the similarities. A couple of weeks ago Dublin and Mayo fought out a ferocious, elemental battle in ferocious, elemental conditions: less a football game than Wuthering Heights, only enacted here with an O’Neill’s.

On Saturday Kerry and Tyrone plotted their way through a claustrophobic maze of alignments and man-traps, a tight, winding contest made all the more gripping by the incongruously bright setting.

Perhaps the semi-finals should have swapped settings.

That’s the last of the references to delays and postponements here. Or for the moment, anyway. A couple of weeks of gritted-teeth politeness gave way to an All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday afternoon, even if there was still a whiff of cordite circulating from the pundits’ exchange in the RTÉ television studio even as the teams took the field.

Here for once was a warm-up well worth examining. With Tyrone awarded the famous postponement on the basis of covid numbers within their camp the physical condition of their players was scrutinised closely: to the uneducated eye they looked fine, though Kerry appeared to be moving with a greater sharpness as they kicked into the Hill 16 goal.

Tyrone's Cathal McShane celebrates after the game

The game itself?

Those perceptions were reversed. All through Tyrone showed a spark that Kerry rarely matched and they carried a bounce to their game that didn’t dim over the course of 100 minutes.

In the opposite corner Kerry lacked neither platform nor possession in the first half when attacking but couldn’t create clearcut goal chances: clearcut half-chances, maybe.

They moved the ball well down the wings but Tyrone had an answer for any question posed directly in front of their goal. Paudie Clifford, a vital conduit in Kerry’s previous games, couldn’t exert the same level of influence thanks to Conor Meyler’s close attention and the Munster champions’ inside line suffered accordingly.

Tyrone were able to bypass their forwards by having their defenders line sally upfield to score - exhibit A Ronan McNamee’s fine point - and by half-time their entire full-back line was on the scoresheet.

Kerry did carve Tyrone open after the water break but took one extra, fatal pass and Stephen O’Brien arrived in the square a second too early: no goal. Tyrone were more efficient a minute or so later, and Conor McKenna finished well: 1-5 to 0-5 on 24 minutes.

David Clifford and Sean O’Shea ended the half well for Kerry, though Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan, with the last kick of the half, landed a free from outside the 65-metre line: 1-7 to 0-9 at the break.

In the second half, however, Morgan’s kick-outs underwent a serious interrogation from Kerry, who cruised ahead on the way to the second water break: a second Tyrone black card seemed to be ushering in a green and gold victory late on until sub Cathal McShane fisted home a rebound to give Tyrone the lead. Adrenalised by that goal, the northerners brought the game to extra time after nine minutes of injury time.

There they exploded, with 1-2 in the opening five minutes, a massive lead in those conditions. The third Tyrone goal - the kind of scruffy occurrence a manager is likely to keep tattooed on his heart - was worth more than three points to the winners. A high, spiralling ball that broke kindly to Conor McKenna and that was that.

Or almost that. Kerry kept hunting and were only one down at the end, but Tyrone deserved their win.

They had goal chances and they took them: Kerry had goal chances and didn’t. The rest is not noise, exactly, but it does underline the Tyrone achievement. Twice, for instance, they had to deal with being shorthanded as one of their players picked up a black card but in neither case did they allow Kerry to build up a head of steam.

A disappointed Peter Keane swiftly identified Kerry’s lack of goals as one of their key problems in the game.

“The turnovers were a big factor, we had a high number by the 100th-odd minute, but that’s something that’ll have to be analysed.

“I think we never got into a rhythm, even when there was a black card there was some guy down on the ground all the time and the clock was running on them. We never seemed to get into a rhythm.

“Do you take your point and go home and regret you didn’t get a goal? Scoring goals was an issue for us last year, we weren’t scoring them. We went about trying to get them this year.”

Immediately after the game Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan was more concerned with acknowledging the accommodations made by the GAA in deferring the semi-final from its original date.

His reaction was one of “happiness, but it was quite a game, I thought it was going to go to penalties.

“But the reaction is we were treated very fairly by the Association and we were more than appreciative of all that we got when ill health struck our camp. We’re more than thankful on that.

“If we say more than that it sounds as though you’re patronising and All-Ireland semi-finals are very sore defeats. But two weeks ago we were potentially out of the competition and that’s the relief I feel.

“I have to commend everyone, Kerry, everyone in the Association who bore with us - and the Tyrone players who represented the county today with distinction.”

Fair enough. Though Kerry manager Peter Keane wouldn’t be drawn on whether he felt aggrieved by recent events (“I’m not going there”), and Logan’s colleague Brian Dooher bristled when pressed on the background to Tyrone’s covid outbreak.

Because semi-finals come in pairs, obvious questions were soon occurring to people in and around Croke Park as though they were speech bubbles in a cartoon.

Saturday was all very well, but what does it mean for the men in the west, glowering in their mountain fastnesses? Will Mayo be happier to be playing Tyrone? Will Tyrone relish the opportunity to get after Mayo?

For James Horan and his backroom team there were nuggets aplenty in Tyrone’s display in Croke Park, from their willingness to go straight at the heart of the Kerry defence for goal to a sometimes misguided belief they could retain possession for minutes at a time.

Mayo will be interested in having Pádraig O’Hora welcome some of the Tyrone runners putting the former tactic into effect; if they can replicate the energy that took them past Dublin a couple of weeks ago they’re likely to test out that Tyrone possession game with a great deal of prejudice.

Other takeaways? Kerry’s ability to decode the northerners’ kick-out strategy will not have been lost on the westerners, nor will Tyrone’s willingness to involve goalkeeper Niall Morgan in the play. How much have Mayo learned about how to counter those tactics?

And the most pressing question. Is this the year for Mayo?