The Kerry manager wasn't going to offer the disruption to Kerry's preparation as an excuse
Peter Keane rues missed goal chances and David Clifford injury

28 August 2021; Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan helps David Clifford of Kerry with an injury during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 19:11
Michael Moynihan, Croke Park

Kerry boss Peter Keane said he had left “a quiet dressing room”, where his players were absorbing the disappointment of a one-point All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

“Fellas are very disappointed. Obviously we came here today with an ambition to get to the All-Ireland final and that’s eluded us, so there’s a lot of disappointment.

“It’s very soon after the game and one of the things we’d been doing throughout the year has been scoring goals. I think we had four opportunities today and didn’t come home with anything.

“You look at Tyrone, they had three opportunities and came away with three. We had something like 33 shots at the posts and what did we get, 22 points?” 

Kerry manager Peter Keane reacts as Tommy Walsh kicks wide to level the game

Keane acknowledged that Kerry’s preparations had been disrupted but didn’t offer that as an excuse for defeat.

“Obviously you set out with an overall plan at the start of the year and you have to deviate from it.

“We originally thought we’d have a three week window, then it was becoming a four-week window, then it became a five-week window.

“That’s not offering up excuses here today, but the pitch of the battle, after the games, getting there . . . “ 

Was he aggrieved by the previous few weeks?

“I’m not going there,” said the Kerry boss, who acknowledged the loss of David Clifford for extra time through injury was a serious blow: “Of course, in the game had he eight points scored? Obviously you don’t want to lose any player with that capability in front of the posts.”

Kerry v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Wrong result but right call to offer Tyrone second chance, says Kerry chairman 

