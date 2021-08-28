McShane and  McKenna inspire Tyrone to dramatic win over flat Kerry

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Tyrone 3-14 Kerry 0-22 AET

Tyrone put their Covid concerns well and truly fully behind them to reach their first All-Ireland final in three years.

In a game which is likely to be the last for Peter Keane as Kerry manager, the Munster champions paid the ultimate price for their flatness, injured David Clifford unable to play any part of extra-time.

After two Cathal McShane points, Conor McKenna’s second goal in the sixth minute of extra-time sent Tyrone five up and apparently cruising. Under pressure, Jack Barry had kicked a stray Conor Meyler shot into the path of McKenna and he did the rest.

Kerry cut the margin to two by the turnaround, 0-20 to 3-14, and were the only scorers in the second half but Tyrone had done enough, Tommy Walsh’s last attempt at forcing penalties a vain one.

28 August 2021; Ronan McNamee of Tyrone in action against Paul Geaney of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry had done dreadfully during the 20 second-half minutes they had an extra man and were outscored for the latter 10 minutes Darren McCurry was off the field thanks to Cathal McShane’s 69th-minute goal, a reaction to Shane Ryan’s save from Darragh Canavan.

It pushed Tyrone ahead for the first time since early in the second half although it was short-lived as Seán O’Shea capitalised on a foul by David Clifford in the first of nine additional minutes.

Back from the sin bin, McCurry put Tyrone up once more only for David Clifford to return the favour and sent over a free when O’Shea was infringed on by Pádraig Hampsey. Mattie Donnelly had an outside chance of winning it in normal time but skewed his shot wide. A Kerry attack then came to nothing and extra-time was called.

Trailing by one point at the half-time break, 0-9 to 1-7, Kerry won the third quarter by three points but scored just one more point than Tyrone in the 10 minutes Niall Sludden was in the sin bin. Kerry were regularly running into cul de sacs or being denied by some last-gasp interventions by the likes of Michael O’Neill (a thundering shoulder on Seán O’Shea) and Peter Harte (block on Killian Spillane).

Such was the dependency on David Clifford and O’Shea, Paudie Clifford became only the third Kerry man to score in the 46th minute. A great Jason Foley dispossession of Cathal McShane initiated a move which finished with O’Shea punishing a foul on Stephen O’Brien to put Kerry two up, 0-14 to 1-9, going into the final water break.

28 August 2021; Peter Harte of Tyrone dives in to deny Killian Spillane of Kerry a goal, and put the ball out for a '45, during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Looking as if he was seeking to make up for lost time and that forgettable Munster final, David Clifford sent over the first two scores of the game, the first after 21 seconds, the second a mark in the fourth minute.

O’Shea then followed that with half a goal chance but Tyrone hit back with the next three scores of the afternoon, a Niall Morgan 45 and a Mattie Donnelly coming before an effort from Harte as he was offered advantage.

Kerry’s midfield and full-back line were on top but Tyrone were marshalling Paudie Clifford well and putting the brakes on Gavin White. They were also enjoying plenty of success down their left wing and they went two ahead in the 15th minute when Ronan McNamee glided over a point after Michael McKernan had done the same from a similar area three minutes before.

An O’Shea free brought Kerry to within one at the first water break, 0-5 to 0-4, and Clifford levelled matters prior to Stephen O’Brien being disallowed a goal for a clear square ball following some super work by Dara Moynihan to carve out the opportunity.

From a dispossession of David Clifford in the 24th minute, Tyrone countered with purpose, Harte finding Sludden whose pass opened the door for Conor McKenna to beat Shane Ryan.

David Clifford responded with a splendid score in the 27th minute and after some intense play where both teams were forced into coughing up possession Kerry composed themselves in the closing stages of the half to square proceedings only for a monster Morgan free to give Tyrone the slender half-time advantage.

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (2 frees, 2 marks), S. O’Shea (6 frees. 1 45) (0-8 each); P. Clifford (0-2); T. O’Sullivan, P. Murphy, D. O’Connor, P. Geaney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: C. McKenna (2-0); C. McShane (1-3, 0-1 free); D. McCurry (0-4, 2 frees); N. Morgan (0-2, 1 free, 1 45); M. Donnelly (mark), P. Harte, M. McKernan, R. McNamee, P. Hampsey (0-1 each).

TYRONE: N. Morgan; F. Burns, P. Hampsey (c), R. McNamee; P. Harte, C. Meyler, M. McKernan; B. Kennedy, C. Kilpatrick; K. McGeary, M. O’Neill, N. Sludden; D. McCurry, M. Donnelly, C. McKenna.

Subs for Tyrone: C. McShane for B. Kennedy (44); T. McCann for M. O’Neill (55); D. Canavan for N. Sludden (64); B. McDonnell for T. McCann (temp 64-68); B. McDonnell for C. Kilpatrick (70+4); L. Rafferty for P. Harte, M. Bradley for D. McCurry (both 77).

Black cards: N. Sludden (40-50); D. McCurry (59-69); B. McDonnell (90+1).

KERRY: S. Ryan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; M. Breen, P. Murphy (c), G. White; D. Moran, J. Barry; P. Geaney, P. Clifford, S. O’Brien; D. Clifford, S. O’Shea, D. Moynihan.

Subs for Kerry: K. Spillane for D. Moynihan (h-t); G. Crowley for M. Breen (50); D. O’Connor for S. O’Brien, A. Spillane for P. Geaney (both 55); T. Walsh for D. Moran (59); P. Geaney for D. Clifford (inj), T. Morley for B. Ó Beaglaoich (both e-t); J. Sherwood for J. Barry (78); G. O’Sullivan for J. Foley (inj, e-t h-t); M. Burns for T. O’Sullivan (87).

Referee: D. Gough (Meath).