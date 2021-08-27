Anton Tohill leaving Aussie Rules to pursue studies, Collingwood confirm

Collingwood have confirmed that Anton Tohill has left the club after a three-year stint.

The 21-year-old, son of former Gaelic star Anthony Tohill became the fourth Irishman to play for the Magpies when signing the Victorian-based side in 2018.

Tohill will return home to complete his medical studies, which he had deferred up to now but was unable to defer any further and therefore had to make a "choice between a short term sporting career and his ambition to practice medicine", as one spokesperson for the club described to Examiner Sport. He will now return to Queens University Belfast to complete the five-year course.

Tohill was out of contract with the Pies but under a recently changed rule, rookies could now get a fourth year to invest in project players like Tohill, but Examiner Sport understands that the Derry man declined this offer. He leaves GWS Giants player Callum Brown as the only Derry man currently playing Australian Rules Football.

Tohill arrived at the Pies in 2018 and developed his craft in the VFL reserve league before making his senior debut in round 19 against Port Adelaide this year.

Collingwood GM of Football, Graham Wright, wished the Irishman well in his departure.

“Since Anton arrived at the club he has displayed great enthusiasm, patience and dedication to his game, which in turn was rewarded with an AFL appearance this year,” Wright said.

“Although his stay has been shorter than planned, we appreciate his intentions to resume his studies and return home. I’d like to thank Anton for his input to the Collingwood Football Club and wish him the best with his future endeavours.”

Fellow Irishman Mark Keane departed back to Ireland earlier this month three rounds before the end of Collingwood's season after being approved by the club.

However, Keane will return to Australia for the start of the Pies' pre-season in November.

Elsewhere, this weekend sees the start of the AFL Finals Series. Kerry Mark O’Connor starts for the 65th time for Geelong as they travel to take on Port Adelaide in the second AFL Qualifier on Friday (10:50am Irish time). Laois man Zach Tuohy does not make the trip to Adelaide due to a hamstring injury but is expected to feature for the Cats in the coming weeks.

Colin O’Riordan will play his sixth game of the season as he is named to start on the interchange bench for the Sydney Swans as they take on the GWS Giants in a Sydney Derby Eliminator on Saturday morning (6:20am Irish time). Callum Brown will not feature for the Giants this weekend.

Dubliner James Madden will be watching his Brisbane Lions teammates from a far as they take on the AFL Ladder topping Melbourne Demons in the first AFL qualifier on Saturday from the Adelaide Oval (10:30am Irish time).

Darragh Joyce will also have to watch his side from the sidelines as his Essendon teammates take on the Western Bulldogs in their Eliminator Final on Sunday (6:20am Irish time). The 2014 All-Ireland MHC winning captain was in the wars recently after picking up a concussion from a heavy tackle laid on him by Geelong’s Tom Hawkins in Round 22.