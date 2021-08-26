Liam Cahill staying in Waterford: Why did Tipperary fail to get their man?

It seems you can’t release a statement these days unless it is loaded.

Kerry’s communications around the postponement of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone which contained sharp observations on how they “explicitly followed allowed Covid protocols and we have taken every precaution to protect our Players and Management” left their opponents in no doubt as to their feelings on the matter.

In announcing his decision to extend his time as Waterford manager, Liam Cahill’s message was issued on the Tipperary Live website.

In particular, it seemed his words were aimed at their county board.

“Since accepting the Waterford invitation to manage their senior hurling team two years ago the support we have received has been remarkable. The Waterford County Board has been unstinting in its backing for everything we did.”

While expressing he was “extremely grateful” to the Tipperary board for their “recent approaches”, did they show him enough backing?

To turn down his own county when he was the widely-considered ideal candidate for the role is not something Cahill would have done lightly.

Three years on from losing out to Liam Sheedy at the last minute, Cahill came to the negotiating table with a stronger hand having guided Tipperary to the U20 All-Ireland title and Waterford to an All-Ireland final after two seasons without a championship win. What’s more, the Déise’s progress has been sustained.

On the flipside, the deck of Tipperary players was weaker than 2018. Back then, the conversations were about titles and now it is transition.

In discussions with Tipp officials last week, Cahill had spoken about what he might do were he to agree to take over.

The classes of 2008 and ‘09 mightn’t be put out to pasture just yet. If anything, he was more concerned about those who had been hanging around the panel and not putting enough pressure on the elder statesmen.

After knocking Tipperary out of the Championship last month, Cahill spoke openly about the challenges facing his county.

“It’s going to take a little bit of organising and a little bit of soul-searching to be done at every level; from players to maybe the powers-that-be that have to look at maybe rejuvenating Tipperary hurling. From the sidelines looking in, it’s been quite difficult at minor and U20 this year.”

Waterford manager Liam Cahill with his daughter Saoirse after beating Tipperary in this year's All-Ireland quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Aware of the graft required, you couldn’t imagine Cahill shying away from the challenge when the work ethic Waterford espouse on the field is matched by the manager and coach Mikey Bevans. If the job was as big as Cahill viewed it, may he have expressed a desire for more control?

Up to Monday at least, neither county were sure of Cahill’s intentions but they became clear on Wednesday night when Cahill informed friends he would be putting out a statement to confirm he would be remaining with Waterford.

From county board to the panel, the charm offensive from Waterford had been impressive.

Learning of Tipperary’s approach, they were determined to counter it.

The chance to build on the last two years in 2022 and work with fit-again Tadhg de Búrca, Pauric Mahony and possibly Stephen O’Keeffe were also carrots.

“Their dedication and loyalty left a deep impression on both of us for whom loyalty is paramount,” Cahill said of the players.

In isolation, that remark seems fair enough but the use of the word loyalty will be viewed dimly among many in their native county.

Likewise, the phrase “wrong decision” for the pair to leave Waterford will be interpreted as taking over Tipperary being the wrong decision.

Tipperary’s next move can’t be anything but measured. Not too quick as to look kneejerk, not too slow as to appear flummoxed.

Outgoing selector and coach Darragh Egan’s name now jumps to the top of the queue. Were he to be appointed, it would ensure continuity from the previous management.

In 2007, Sheedy was a month shy of 38 when he took over from Babs Keating and three years later raised “a sinking ship”, as Eoin Kelly claimed in his 2010 All-Ireland final acceptance speech. Egan won’t be 36 until February but is highly regarded inside the group and has been integral to the success story that is Kiladangan.

Knowing he was number two on the call sheet is unlikely to upset him but it wouldn’t be surprising if he was already being asked by another county to say yes. At this stage, Tipperary can’t afford to take another no.