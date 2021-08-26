Kerry vs Tyrone form guide: Key factors that will determine Saturday's outcome

KERRY

Who’s hot? Paudie Clifford has looked the business throughout this season but particularly in the last two games. Gavin White and David Moran have rediscovered form, Seán O’Shea is scoring more from play and there are indications Paul Geaney is getting back to his best.

Who’s not? We don’t expect him to be in his column for long given he scored goals against Clare and Tipperary but David Clifford’s form against Cork at senior level has been poor.

What’s different? Kerry were not pressing up on the opposition's kick-outs as much last year. Mike Breen’s coolness in the half-back belies his inexperience. Paudie Clifford may have had to earn his stripes last season but based on how he's running the show right now he was badly under-used.

Paudie Clifford of Kerry in action against Kevin O’Donovan of Cork during the Munster final. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Bench impact? When players of Tadhg Morley and Killian Spillane’s quality are being held in reserve, the competition for places has to be good. The latter has scored eight points coming off the bench thus far this summer.

Finalists? Men on a mission but the wait for action has been exhaustingly long. Tyrone are a major step up from what they have played thus far and, in spite of their Covid situation, won’t be anything like the team that were mauled in that league semi-final of no consequence. Tyrone will look to stop Kerry attacks at source but the Munster champions can adapt accordingly.

TYRONE

Who’s hot? In the Ulster final, Matthew Donnelly showed the type of form that won him back-to-back All-Stars in the mid-2010s. Darren McCurry seems to be flourishing under the new regime. Opponents’ attacking backs have been quiet largely thanks to Conor Meyler.

Tyrone's Matthew Donnelly. Picture: INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Who’s not? In the last two outings, Tyrone’s midfielders have been among the first to be whipped off in the third quarter or around the middle of the second half. Irrespective of the fitness of others that has been upset by Covid, Brian Kennedy’s place could be up for grabs.

What’s different? Was it that 16-point trimming they received in Killarney that made pragmatists of Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan? Their style was more cavalier to that point in the league but their tactics now hark back to the Harte era.

Bench impact? Only used four substitutes against Monaghan but that was understandable given their Covid situation. Normally, having the trio of Rory Brennan, Frank Burns and Tiernan McCann back as well as a fit Darragh Canavan swells the number of options.

Tiernan McCann of Tyrone in action against Ruairi Deane of Cork. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Finalists? A third All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry in six years, they left themselves too much to do on the two previous occasions. They know they can’t duke it out with Kerry and hope they score more and just how ravaged they have been by Covid remains to be seen but they do have the forwards to make Sunday a real contest.