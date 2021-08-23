Tim O'Mahony 'lucky he didn’t break his neck' in Cian Lynch incident - Paul Murphy

Cork defender Tim O’Mahony was lucky not to break his neck in his exchange with Cian Lynch late in the second half of Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final, according to former Kilkenny star Paul Murphy.

After consulting with his linesman and umpire, referee Fergal Horgan booked both O’Mahony and Lynch for the incident when Limerick's man of the match reacted to a hurley around his neck by throwing O'Mahony over his shoulder. William O’Donoghue was also yellow carded for his involvement in the small melee that followed it.