Quality of 'exceptional' Cork minor panel runs deep, says manager Noel Furlong

Cork minor manager Noel Furlong said the 12 panel members who did not make Saturday’s matchday 24 would walk onto most teams, never mind squads in the country, a sign of the depth and quality of this all-conquering Cork group.

Having worked with these Cork players since U15, Furlong and his management team knew they had an “exceptional” bunch on their hands and most pleasing was how the players delivered on the promise they had shown at Development squad level.

“We acknowledge we have exceptional players. They have come close to playing to their potential, which is exactly what we hoped for at the outset of the year,” Furlong explained. “We have worked with these guys for three years and we know the character they have. We know the leadership qualities they have. We know the togetherness they have.

“Their maturity comes from the bond they have within the group. You can see that on the pitch, whenever players needed to stand up and make a play for the team, we had players in abundance to do that all over the place and that was really, really pleasing.”

The manager praised his team’s “total performance” in Saturday’s decider, expressing delight at how his charges rose to the occasion on the evening it mattered most.

Cork were led only once during the All-Ireland final, from the third to the fifth minute, with their own lead never less than three from the 11th minute onward. The winners clipped 1-19 from play, with nine different players in red finding the target.

“Any time you get a good performance in a final, with a double-digit win at the end of it, you can't be any happier than that.

“It was a total performance tonight. The backs were exceptionally tight and disciplined and the forwards were excellent too, we had nine scorers. Everyone contributed to an overall team performance, and it is great to get that in a final because sometimes finals can go different ways.

“The hurling they showed tonight comes from the training pitch and we have worked exceptionally hard on the training pitch on certain aspects of our play, on certain standards, and on certain metrics we want to achieve. It is a credit then to the players that they have right throughout the campaign been able to bring the training ground form into the matches and look, the results speak for themselves.”

The results certainly do speak for themselves, Cork enjoying double-digit victories in each of their four championship outings (40, 10, 11, and 14 in the final).

Could Furlong or his management have envisaged such a run of results?

"Absolutely not. We were going into the Clare Munster quarter-final game thinking every single game was going to be a 50-50 game and all we could do was get our preparation as best we could and go out then and hope for a performance. Luckily, that has happened all along.”

A word finally for the players who did not see action on Saturday and those who did not make the matchday panel.

“There are 12 lads not on the match squad tonight. They'd make most teams, never mind most squads. We knew we had an exceptional squad. You saw that with all the players who consistently came on. We are so happy that we got a performance out of them in the final.”