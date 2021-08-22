Record-breaking Limerick retain All-Ireland title after powerful win over Cork

The Shannonsiders retained the Liam MacCarthy Cup 252 days after beating Waterford in last December's decider.
Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick shoots to score his side's first goal 

Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 17:09

Limerick 3-32 Cork 1-22

Limerick delivered a performance for the ages this afternoon to successfully defend the All-Ireland SHC title for the first time in the county's history.

Largely on the back of a monumental first half show that rivalled those produced by the greatest Kilkenny team in the 2007 and '08 deciders, John Kiely’s side steamrolled Cork to inflict this 16-point defeat.

Leading 3-18 to 1-11 at half-time, the game became processional early in the second half when it became clear there would be no Cork comeback. Cian Lynch, a wizard in the opening period, scored three points in the opening 15 minutes to put the lid on the contest.

In that blistering Munster final second half, Limerick hit Tipperary for 2-17. John Kiely hailed it as the best period in his time as manager. Here their excellence was more sustained. Plus they scored 1-1 more.

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane celebrates scoring his side’s second goal. Pi cture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Not known for their quick starts, Gearóid Hegarty netted his first goal in the second minute when put through by some Lynch trickery. Cork retaliated when Shane Kingston opted not to take a point, took on Seán Finn and found the roof of Nickie Quaid’s net for his fourth goal of the summer.

In what turned out to be a sign of their defiance, Limerick scored seconds after the goal via the first of Peter Casey’s five first-half points. A couple of Patrick Horgan points helped to make it a two-point game by the 12th minute and when Jack O’Connor hit over Cork’s first point from play in the 14th minute it appeared Cork had their foothold.

But while their short puck-outs were ponderous and heaping more pressure on their defenders, Limerick’s were lethal and their second goal came in the 14th minute from one started in the half-back line, Seamus Flanagan winning the inside ball and his pass giving Aaron Gillane all the time in the world to beat Patrick Collins.

With a half-back completely misshaped, Cork continued to suffer into the water break when they trailed 2-8 to 1-6. Matters deteriorated for them after it as Limerick went on a scoring rampage with five points in succession. And it could have been worse in the 26th minute had Hegarty not driven a low shot just past the wrong side of the post.

Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty celebrates scoring the third goal of the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
The margin jumped to 10 points in the 31st minute when Gillane pointed a free he had won. It increased to 13 in additional time when Lynch again teed up Hegarty to raise a green flag.

Scorers for Limerick: G. Hegarty (2-2); A. Gillane (1-5, 0-3 frees); C. Lynch (0-6); P. Casey (0-5); T. Morrissey, D. Byrnes (1 free), D. Hannon, S. Flanagan (0-2 each); D. O’Donovan, D. Byrnes, B. Nash, G. Mulcahy, D. Reidy, P. Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-12, 10 frees); S. Kingston (1-0); S. Harnedy (0-4); N. O’Leary, J. O’Connor, L. Meade, M. Coleman (free), A. Cadogan, S. Barrett (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; W. O’Donoghue, D. O’Donovan; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.

Subs for Limerick: G. Mulcahy for P. Casey (inj 35+1); D. Reidy for C. Lynch (42-44); D. Reidy for G. Hegarty (62); C. Coughlan for D. Hannon (inj 65); B. Murphy for G. Mulcahy (68); P. Ryan for T. Morrissey (70).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, R. Downey, S. O’Donoghue; E. Cadogan, M. Coleman, T. O’Mahony; D. Fitzgibbon, L. Meade; R. O’Flynn, S. Kingston, C. Cahalane; J. O’Connor, P. Horgan (c), S. Harnedy.

Subs for Cork: D. Cahalane for C. Cahalane (h-t); S. Barrett for D. Fitzgibbon, S. O’Leary Hayes for N. O’Leary, A. Cadogan for J. O’Connor (all 47); N. Cashman for S. O’Donoghue (inj 53); D. Dalton for R. O’Flynn (temp 55-full-time).

Referee: F. Horgan (Tipperary).

