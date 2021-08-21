Tipperary divisional finals: Killenaule and Clonoulty take early silverware

Veteran Michael Doyle rolled back the years for Killenaule scoring six points from play as they defeated Mullinahone in the South SHC final at Clonmel on Saturday coming out 1-20 to 2-14 winners.

It was a vintage performance from Doyle who was ably abetted by Kieran O'Dwyer as Killenaule made all the running to lead 0-7 to 0-5 at the water break.

Eoin Kelly was Mullinahone’s scorer-in-chief but Killenaule continued to set the pace and with a goal by John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer after 26 minutes they were 1-10 to 0-8 ahead at the break.The third quarter brought no change with each side scoring three points but Killenaule turned on the style in the last quarter to open a 1-18 to 0-13 lead with seven minutes to play.

Mullinahone produced a late rally, however.

A goal by Martin Kehoe after 24 minutes was followed three minutes later by another from Jack Shelley to leave only three between the sides (1-19 to 2-13) but Killenaule had enough in hand to see out the hour with Doyle, Kieran O Dwyer, Jimmy Feehan, Joe O'Dwyer and 'Bubbles' their key men.

Mullinahone suffered a setback with an injury to under-age county man Mikey O'Shea but can have no complaint about the result.

Elsewhere, favourites Clonoulty-Rossmore retained their West Tipperary title with a 1-21 to 2-13 win over Cashel King Cormacs at Golden after a keen contest.

Boosted by off-season additions to their squad, and the return of former Tipp and Dublin county man Ryan O'Dwyer, Cashel made the champions fight all the way, getting the ideal start with an Aaron Moloney goal after five minutes.

They led 1-6 to 0-5 at the water break. Clonoulty did better in the second quarter but Cashel still led 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time, Timmy Hammersley being their main scorer.

Four points to Cashel’s one after resuming sent Clonoulty ahead but Ger Browne’s goal for Cormacs after 38 minutes restored their lead. However, Clonoulty were slowly getting on top and Stephen Quinn’s goal just before the water break put them five points clear.

It was a lead they never relinquished as they marched steadily on to their 22nd West title.