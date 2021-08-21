Tipperary divisional finals: Killenaule and Clonoulty take early silverware

It was a vintage performance from Michael Doyle who was ably abetted by Kieran O'Dwyer
Tipperary divisional finals: Killenaule and Clonoulty take early silverware

Tipperary's John O'Dwyer hit the net fort Killenaule. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 22:49
Michael Dundon

Veteran Michael Doyle rolled back the years for Killenaule scoring six points from play as they defeated Mullinahone in the South SHC final at Clonmel on Saturday coming out 1-20 to 2-14 winners.

It was a vintage performance from Doyle who was ably abetted by Kieran O'Dwyer as Killenaule made all the running to lead 0-7 to 0-5 at the water break.

Eoin Kelly was Mullinahone’s scorer-in-chief but Killenaule continued to set the pace and with a goal by John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer after 26 minutes they were 1-10 to 0-8 ahead at the break.The third quarter brought no change with each side scoring three points but Killenaule turned on the style in the last quarter to open a 1-18 to 0-13 lead with seven minutes to play.

Mullinahone produced a late rally, however.

A goal by Martin Kehoe after 24 minutes was followed three minutes later by another from Jack Shelley to leave only three between the sides (1-19 to 2-13) but Killenaule had enough in hand to see out the hour with Doyle, Kieran O Dwyer, Jimmy Feehan, Joe O'Dwyer and 'Bubbles' their key men.

Mullinahone suffered a setback with an injury to under-age county man Mikey O'Shea but can have no complaint about the result.

Elsewhere, favourites Clonoulty-Rossmore retained their West Tipperary title with a 1-21 to 2-13 win over Cashel King Cormacs at Golden after a keen contest.

Boosted by off-season additions to their squad, and the return of former Tipp and Dublin county man Ryan O'Dwyer, Cashel made the champions fight all the way, getting the ideal start with an Aaron Moloney goal after five minutes.

They led 1-6 to 0-5 at the water break. Clonoulty did better in the second quarter but Cashel still led 1-6 to 0-8 at half-time, Timmy Hammersley being their main scorer.

Four points to Cashel’s one after resuming sent Clonoulty ahead but Ger Browne’s goal for Cormacs after 38 minutes restored their lead. However, Clonoulty were slowly getting on top and Stephen Quinn’s goal just before the water break put them five points clear.

It was a lead they never relinquished as they marched steadily on to their 22nd West title.

More in this section

Tipperary v Waterford - All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Final Tipperary pull away to reach fourth camogie semi-final in a row
Cork v Galway - 2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final Rebel Treble status: Part 2 complete as Cork minors dispatch Galway challenge
Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Camogie round-up: Intermediate and junior games see defeats for Kerry, Limerick and Tipp
#tipperary gaa
Cork v Galway - 2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

'Total performance': Cork manager Noel Furlong full of praise for dominant Cork minors

READ NOW

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices