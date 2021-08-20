Pat Mulcahy: Cork GAA's civil war days must stay in the past

Cork’s older generations of players and supporters owe it to the present and future hurlers to speak no more of the county’s strikes and civil grievances insists 2006 captain Pat Mulcahy.

Speaking to this newspaper four years ago, the two-time All-Ireland winner claimed Cork’s hurlers across the grades lacked spirit.

“We have to open up the wounds that are there and discuss them,” he said. “It’s the spirit we need to mend. The spirit is the (Brian) Cody mantra. We have the people, the hunger is there but the spirit needs to be too.”

After a second U20 All-Ireland success in six weeks and the seniors’ imminent final appearance, Mulcahy doesn’t need to declare the spirit has returned. Bygones are becoming bygones too. It was a welcome sight to see Gerald McCarthy and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín sitting and talking to one another at the same table at the Cairde Chorcaí fundraising night in City Hall celebrating Dr Con Murphy in January 2019.

There are bridges being built everywhere and Mulcahy firmly believes there is an onus on those in their 40s and above to continue doing so for the sake of those who have come after them.

“A lot of things have changed at board level,” says Mulcahy. “It was great to see the likes of Dónal Óg (Cusack) get involved with the minors so I don’t think you have that ‘them versus us’ thing anymore, which is great.

“Regarding the Cork under-age structures and academies, it is widely acknowledged by people involved that we got our act together around 2012, 2013 and we’re seeing the fruits of that now. (Cork GAA coaching officer between 2017 and 2020) Ronan Dwane has been talking about that in the last few weeks, how they broadened the base of under-age players and how they got the likes of former players like Tom Kenny, Seán Óg involved and that has made a big difference.

“Young fellas don’t care about things in the past; it’s only fellas my age and older on whom that has an effect.

It’s really important the older generation moves on and doesn’t even discuss those things because there is no point.

“All the young fellas want to do is hurl and they want to hear stories about Cork passion and togetherness. They don’t want to hear anything else and I think there is now an obligation on the older generation to move on and reflect on the positive experiences as opposed to the things that might have derailed us.”

Mulcahy knows the disputes never concerned his fellow Newtownshandrum man and Cork wing-back Tim O’Mahony. His hurling experiences in his formative years were positive ones. “His brother (Jerry) won an All-Ireland minor in 2001 and that had a big impact on him and he was our waterboy with us in 2009 when we won the county and got to an All-Ireland semi-final the following year. He was 11 or 12 and I’d say he was hugely influenced in that period.

“He was a good player up along but he exploded into life at 16 or 17. He was always a natural hurler with a great strike and a beautiful touch but it took him time to grow into his body a little bit. He’s a fabulous talent.”

On Wednesday evening, Mulcahy and O’Mahony’s club-mate Cormac O’Brien became the second Cork man in six weeks to lift the James Nowlan Cup.

“The confidence that comes with winning under-age, that wasn’t there up until recently. The thing is, whether it’s right or wrong, that the finger gets pointed back at the county board but the clubs have a responsibility too.

“Once under-age teams start winning, all you need is either a Midleton CBS or a Colman’s to win a Harty. Once those players come into a county set-up, there is a confidence. You might only need two or three players in a panel but there is a confidence and everybody feeds off that.”

Mulcahy looks on Sunday as a game to win, not as Cork having to lose to win a later final. Still, he doesn’t perceive it as the be-all and end-all. “I don’t think it will define Cork because there is such a level of success at under-age.

“If you look at their strengths and assets, we have a population of 500,000, the biggest population outside Dublin.

By widening the player base, by natural selection, we should have the best hurlers in Ireland based on population alone.

“We have two colleges with two huge hurling traditions, we have got traditional schools in Harty. We have a bit of wealth in the county, we have the clubs - 250 versus 40 in Kilkenny. We have the numbers.

“Naturally, we should be at the top table and contesting All-Irelands every two or three years. The reasons it hasn’t worked for us are all well known. What happened 15 years ago is one of them and we didn’t get our act together early enough with the academies. A lot of those things seem to be aligning though. It doesn’t guarantee success but it does stack the odds in our favour.”

Mulcahy likes how Cork’s full-back line worked the ball between themselves as a means of enticing the Kilkenny attack forward and creating space behind them. “They showed leadership and when players further out the field see that they want to do the same. Cork had all the possession in the first half but they were down a point at half-time. They were patient and had the confidence when things weren’t going right to do the right thing.”

Up front, he knows isolating Limerick’s backs will be essential. “In the Kilkenny game, Shane (Kingston) got a point and Tim outside him was absolutely ballistic with him as the goal was on and then Patrick (Horgan) was shouting at Tim to get back out the field.

“It’s all about overlaps. Once you’re within 50 yards from goal and you have an overlap, the chances are there is a goal on. There is a recognition this is the way hurling is going, that it’s based on pace, overlaps and peripheral vision. Cork have embraced it.”