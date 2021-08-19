Derek McGrath: The two key match-ups as Cork bid to take All-Ireland title off Limerick

Sean O'Donoghue v Aaron Gillane

A number of years ago whilst preparing for a league game against Cork, Waterford had decided to only cover two of the three spots in the full-forward line. The instruction was to leave Sean O Donoghue free and hunt him once in possession.

“The best-laid plans etc.”

O'Donoghue proceeded to do his Usain Bolt impression and tear through the heart of our forward unit, setting up several attacks and driving forward relentlessly. Immaculately conditioned and extremely quick, his propensity for the odd mistake when having too much time to distribute has been the greatest improvement in his game, particularly this year.

He has been outstanding and his concentration levels will have to be similar to his earlier domination of Aaron Gillane in their Munster Championship opener.

Gillane is now at a different motivational trajectory than the Munster semi-final.

Dropped for the Munster final, the demotion saw him clearly fired up and refocused for the Waterford semi. Unlikely to win a foot race with Donoghue - but more likely to win a craft duel - he will hope O'Donoghue's eagerness can allow him capitalise - particularly in behind, in the air or on the spin.

Darragh O'Donovan v Luke Meade

If the expected tracking of Darragh Fitzgibbon is done by Will O'Donoghue, the importance of the other midfield match up between Meade and O'Donovan will be noteworthy for the influence both will have in the transitioning of the ball from defence to attack.

O'Donovan has come into top form just at the right time for the Limerick men and his dovetailing with the half backs - just in front of Declan Hannon - will see him tracking the Cork deep half forwards, allowing his captain to sit whilst also being an outlet ball from Barry Nash and Sean Finn to begin transition.

Equally, Meade, though lining up against O'Donovan at throw-in time will spend his time initially as part of the pack, allowing Mark Coleman to sit, exuding calmness and composure, being available for little offloads and hoping to nip a couple of scores coming from deep.

All-Ireland finals have a habit of presenting unexpected stellar performances and both these midfielders fall into this category.