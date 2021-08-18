Goals and strength in depth: How Cork completed part one of the 'Rebel treble' with U20 win

Cork hit the ground running in Thurles, but their early penchant for hitting wides would have worried
Goals and strength in depth: How Cork completed part one of the 'Rebel treble' with U20 win

Cork captain Cormac O'Brien lifts the cup after his side's victory in the All-Ireland U20 final. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 21:27
John Coleman

Jack Cahalane's goal

Cork hit the ground running in Thurles this evening, but their early penchant for hitting wides would have worried them as the first-half water break approached. Darragh Flynn's early penalty had given them momentum but they had still hit six wides to match the 1-6 they had on the board.

Cahalane's goal gave a fairer reflection of Cork's dominance and was made all the better by the fact that it was something out of nothing thanks to Daniel Hogan's willingness to battle for the ball. The wides continued to mount afterwards (Cork hit 13 in the opening period), but the Barrs' man's major ensured Cork’ lead was as comfortable as it needed to be at the break.

Pádraig Power's goal

The Blarney man has been just as superb in this year's championship as he was in last year’s one. He scores heavily, works tirelessly and never stops moving.

He hit 1-5 here but no score was more important than his 37th minute goal. Cork's first-half lead had been reduced to just three points as Galway came out swinging on the restart, outscored their Leeside rivals by 1-4 to 0-0.

When Power got the ball from Brian Hayes he would have been forgiven if he had taken his point, but he went for glory and got it and Cork were back on track.

Cork's depth

Not a moment, per se, but there’s no doubting its importance. Cork were missing three senior panelists in Alan Connolly, Shane Barrett and Dáire O'Leary. Yet Cork's bench still made a serious impact coming down the stretch.

Glen Rovers' Luke Horgan scored one and made one while Ben Cunningham hit two points and made the surging run that set up his cousin Brian Hayes' crowning goal. This is meant to be a developmental grade and there’s no doubting that Pat Ryan and Co have fulfilled that brief.

More in this section

Cheltenham Literature Festival 2019 Kevin Barry: The biggest difference between Limerick and Cork
Working together, rivals forever: Torn allegiances in businesses across Limerick and Cork Working together, rivals forever: Torn allegiances in businesses across Limerick and Cork
Aidan Walsh and Shane Kingston with Richie English and Dan Morrissey 19/5/2019 Cork-Limerick: a Munster 'rivalry' veering towards benign respect than rabid antipathy
#cork gaa
Cork players celebrate with the trophy 18/8/2021

Cork's hurling revival continues as U20s claim All-Ireland crown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



August 21

Russell Rovers
v
Castlemartyr

LIHC final

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices