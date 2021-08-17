Cork's Cummins ball more than good enough for Limerick

For the 21st year in a row, the Cummins All-Star sliotar will be the ball of choice in Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

In the past two days, Kevin Cummins has personally delivered five dozen sliotars bearing the 2021 All-Ireland final monogram to both Cork and Limerick camps.

Another five dozen, which will be used in the game, have been couriered to Croke Park.

On Tuesday, Cummins travelled from Cork to LIT Gaelic Grounds where he presented the sliotars to county secretary Mike O’Riordan. Limerick panellist Colin Coughlan, who is working with the county board for the summer, was also on hand to sample the specially-commissioned batch.

On occasions in the Championship when the preferred brand of the participating counties differ, a mixture of the two is used but Cummins Sports, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in November, will again be providing the only ball in play at the weekend.

The morning after Cork confirmed their place with their extra-time victory over Kilkenny, the GAA placed their order knowing the choice of Cork and Limerick.

“The players just like our ball because it is made of genuine leather and has small rims, which fellas can handle,” says Cummins. “They were first used in the 1976 final when my brothers Ray, who was captain, and Brendan were playing. My father Bill was famously quoted in the stand that day: ‘They’re my balls down there’, not mentioning his sons!”

In the 1970s, the core of the sliotar comprised a small cork ball wounded by knitting wool.

These days, it is a moulded synthetic that is waterproof.

Kevin Cummins with the new yellow sliotars first used in last year's Championship. Picture: Dan Linehan

Cummins smiles: “The first ball my father made in 1971, I still have it. My mother wouldn’t give it back to him because it was the first ball that he was happy with and she wanted to keep it as a memento. People say the ball is lighter but it’s identical in weight. People don’t believe that but it’s the same.

“There are specific parameters by Central Council lay down that have to be complied with such as bounce, weight, and dimension. Another is that lovely phrase, the coefficient of restitution. That tends to shut people up when I mention it but it basically means when the ball is dropped from a specific height onto a steel floor it rebounds to a specific height.

“Back in the 1980s, Croke Park set up a lab in UCD to measure that and we did something similar with CIT with slow motion cameras and suction cups and all the rest of it to test the ball in the very same way.

“As I tell people, the ball that Patrick Horgan stood over to force extra-time in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick was the same ball that he stood over above in the Glen field on a wet January morning when he started training that year. The ball is consistent now. When I played, there was a soft ball, a hard ball, a heavy ball, a light ball. They were never the same. That is no longer the case.”

The yellow variation of the different sliotars used by players, which was first used for last year’s winter All-Ireland SHC and became mandatory across the senior inter-county season this year, is not liked as much as the original white by Patrick Horgan and Kieran Kingston, who have questioned why the colour needed to change.

Not that Horgan, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes and respective goalkeepers Patrick Collins and Nickie Quaid would want to have any other than a Cork ball facing them or in their hand this Sunday.