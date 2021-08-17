Daire O’Leary injury means Cork U20s reshuffle the pack for All-Ireland final

The hamstring injury that has ruled out Cork U20 full-back Daire O’Leary has led to one personnel change and three positional switches on the Cork team for tomorrow's All-Ireland U20 hurling final (Semple Stadium, 7.30pm).
Ciaran Joyce, who was outstanding at centre-back in Cork’s two Munster outings, drops to full-back to fill the void left by O’Leary, with Ethan Twomey moving from right half-back to centre-back. Brian O’Sullivan is relocated from midfield to half-back, with Diarmuid Kearney, who was used off the bench in the Munster semi-final win over Tipperary, coming into the side at midfield.
The loss of O’Leary is sizable, as is the removal of Joyce from centre-back, but there is no doubt that management’s decision with respect to the latter was motivated by the Leinster championship form of Galway full-forward Donal O’Shea.
Ethan Twomey, in his first outing at centre-back, will have the job of keeping tabs on Seán McDonagh, Galway’s other standout forward this summer.
C Wilson (Newcestown); E Downey (Glen Rovers), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); K Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); S Quirke (Midleton), D Kearney (Cobh); D Flynn (Ballygiblin), D Hogan (Sarsfields), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s); R Cotter (Blackrock), P Power (Blarney), J Cahalane (St Finbarrs).
C Long (Glen Rovers), P O'Halloran (Ballygarvan), C O'Donovan (Douglas), C O'Leary (Ballincollig), C McCarthy (Sarsfields), M Mullins (Whitechurch), S Desmond (Watergrasshill), B Cunningham (St Finbarr's), L Horgan (Glen Rovers).
As alluded to elsewhere on these pages, there are two reasons regular Cork centre-back Ciaran Joyce has been named at full-back for today's final. The first is the hamstring injury that has ruled out of action first-choice full-back Daire O’Leary and the second is the Cork management’s awareness of the threat posed by Galway full-forward Donal O’Shea.
The son of former Tipperary manager Eamon O’Shea struck 1-14 across Galway's Leinster semi-final and final wins, 1-6 of that total arriving from play. No question but this should be the game’s outstanding duel and will have a bearing on the outcome.
Fairly broad, we know, but bear with us.
Where Galway posted 1-18 and 2-15 in their two championship outings en route to the final, Cork hit 3-20 and 1-26 in theirs.
In the Munster final, Cork had six players - Darragh Flynn, Padraig Power, Brian Hayes, Robbie Cotter, Jack Cahalane, and Ben Cunningam - who registered at least two scores from play. That figure was seven against Tipperary first day out.
The three-week layoff in competitive action means dual stars and forward pair Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane, who put down an unbelievably busy July, come into this game fresh and re-energised, while the Cork bench, which includes the talented Ben Cunningham and Luke Horgan, will ask difficult second-half questions of the Galway backs.
Lost in all the talk concerning a first Rebel treble since 1970 is that Cork’s All-Ireland minor and U20 final opponents are looking to bridge a 10-year gap to the last time Galway achieved a minor/U20 All-Ireland double.
Given Galway have won the last four All-Ireland minor titles, there are very few members of Jeffrey Lynskey’s U20 panel who don’t have an All-Ireland minor medal in the back pocket and so the men in maroon will be attempting to bolster their All-Ireland collection at Semple Stadium.
A Galway victory in Thurles would take the county to 11 All-Ireland titles at this age-grade, placing them joint-second alongside Tipperary and Kilkenny, and one behind Cork.