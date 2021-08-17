Daire O’Leary injury means Cork U20s reshuffle the pack for All-Ireland final

The loss of O’Leary is sizable, as is the removal of Joyce from centre-back, but there is no doubt that management’s decision with respect to the latter was motivated by the Leinster championship form of Galway full-forward Donal O’Shea.

Ethan Twomey, in his first outing at centre-back, will have the job of keeping tabs on Seán McDonagh, Galway’s other standout forward this summer.

CORK: C Wilson (Newcestown); E Downey (Glen Rovers), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); K Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); S Quirke (Midleton), D Kearney (Cobh); D Flynn (Ballygiblin), D Hogan (Sarsfields), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s); R Cotter (Blackrock), P Power (Blarney), J Cahalane (St Finbarrs).

Subs: C Long (Glen Rovers), P O'Halloran (Ballygarvan), C O'Donovan (Douglas), C O'Leary (Ballincollig), C McCarthy (Sarsfields), M Mullins (Whitechurch), S Desmond (Watergrasshill), B Cunningham (St Finbarr's), L Horgan (Glen Rovers).

Three key battles

Ciaran Joyce v Donal O’Shea

As alluded to elsewhere on these pages, there are two reasons regular Cork centre-back Ciaran Joyce has been named at full-back for today's final. The first is the hamstring injury that has ruled out of action first-choice full-back Daire O’Leary and the second is the Cork management’s awareness of the threat posed by Galway full-forward Donal O’Shea.

The son of former Tipperary manager Eamon O’Shea struck 1-14 across Galway's Leinster semi-final and final wins, 1-6 of that total arriving from play. No question but this should be the game’s outstanding duel and will have a bearing on the outcome.

Cork forwards v Galway defence

Fairly broad, we know, but bear with us.

Where Galway posted 1-18 and 2-15 in their two championship outings en route to the final, Cork hit 3-20 and 1-26 in theirs.

In the Munster final, Cork had six players - Darragh Flynn, Padraig Power, Brian Hayes, Robbie Cotter, Jack Cahalane, and Ben Cunningam - who registered at least two scores from play. That figure was seven against Tipperary first day out.

The three-week layoff in competitive action means dual stars and forward pair Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane, who put down an unbelievably busy July, come into this game fresh and re-energised, while the Cork bench, which includes the talented Ben Cunningham and Luke Horgan, will ask difficult second-half questions of the Galway backs.

Rebel treble v Galway double

Lost in all the talk concerning a first Rebel treble since 1970 is that Cork’s All-Ireland minor and U20 final opponents are looking to bridge a 10-year gap to the last time Galway achieved a minor/U20 All-Ireland double.

Given Galway have won the last four All-Ireland minor titles, there are very few members of Jeffrey Lynskey’s U20 panel who don’t have an All-Ireland minor medal in the back pocket and so the men in maroon will be attempting to bolster their All-Ireland collection at Semple Stadium.

A Galway victory in Thurles would take the county to 11 All-Ireland titles at this age-grade, placing them joint-second alongside Tipperary and Kilkenny, and one behind Cork.