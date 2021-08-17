'A lot of unhappiness in clubs': Delayed Cork football final crowd capped at 500

The attendance at the Castlehaven-Nemo Rangers Cork Premier Senior football final on Sunday, August 29 will be capped at 500, despite hopes of a larger crowd being let into Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the 2020 county final.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh venue was attended by more than 6,000 spectators for both the Munster SHC final and All-Ireland SHC quarter-final last month, with Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan telling a county board meeting at the beginning of this month that “we should now lobby that if Páirc Uí Chaoimh can take 6,100 for inter-county championship games, there is no reason, with the event control team we have, why we couldn't take bigger crowds at county finals”.