Cork GAA announce details of first round ties in 2021 Championships

Cork GAA officials have announced the details the opening rounds of the 2021 club championships - with the Premier SHC commencing 19 days after the Rebels take on Limerick in the All-Ireland final.

The clash of champions Blackrock and Erins Own will ensure the championship bursts into life on September 10 in Pairc Ui Rinn.

The same venue sees the first game of the football campaign as Bishopstown take on St. Michael's in the Senior 'A' Championship.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the two county finals taking place this weekend will both clash with Cork teams involvements in the All-Ireland minor hurling and football championships.

The lower intermediate hurling clash between Russell Rovers and Castlemartyr throws in at 2pm - 30 minutes before the minor footballers meet Tyrone in the televised All-Ireland semi-final clash.

The All-Ireland MHC final sees the Rebels face Galway at 7.15 - with the Mitchelstown-Rockchapel IAFC title decider getting underway at 8pm in Mallow.

The first round of the 2021 club football championship is the weekend of September 4/5 with the second round on September 18/19.

For the club hurlers, their campaigns commence of September 11/12 with round 2 taking place on September 25/26.

The Cork county finals across all the grades will take place in late November.

CORK GAA FIXTURES

2020 county finals

Saturday, August 21 at 2pm - LIHC: Russell Rovers v Castlemartyr in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Saturday, August 21 at 8pm - IAFC: Mitchelstown v Rockchapel in Mallow.

Sunday, August 29 at 3pm - PSFC: Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

2021 Championship

Premier SFC

Saturday, September 4 at 2pm: Carbery Rangers v Éire Óg in Bandon.

Saturday, September 4 at 2pm: St Finbarr's v Ballincollig in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Saturday, September 4 at 4pm: Castlehaven v Newcestown in Clonakilty.

Saturday, September 4 at 5pm: Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers in Ballygarvan.

Saturday, September 4 at 7pm: Douglas v Carrigaline in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Sunday, September 5 at 2pm: Clonakilty v Ilen Rovers in Rosscarbery.

SAFC

Friday, September 3 at 7.30pm: Bishopstown v St. Michael's in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Saturday, September 4 at 6pm: O'Donovan Rossa v Bandon in Ballinascarthy.

Saturday, September 4 at 6pm: Fermoy v Mallow in Castletownroche.

Sunday, September 5 at 2pm: Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh v Dohenys in Kilmichael.

Sunday, September 5 at 2pm: Kiskeam v Knocknagree in Boherbue.

Sunday, September 5 at 2pm: Clyda Rovers v Bantry Blues in Kilmurry.

Premier SHC

Friday, September 10 at 7.30: Blackrock v Erins Own in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Saturday, September 11 at 2pm: Midleton v Carrigtwohill in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Saturday, September 11 at 4pm: St. Finbarr's v Charleville in Mallow.

Saturday, September 11 at 6pm: Sarsfields v Na Piarsaigh in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Saturday, September 11 at 7pm: Glen Rovers v Douglas in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sunday, September 12 at 2pm: Newtownshandrum v Bishopstown in Fermoy.

SAHC

Saturday, September 11 at 2pm: Fermoy v Blarney in Riverstown.

Saturday, September 11 at 3pm: Kanturk v Bandon in Coachford.

Saturday, September 11 at 3pm: Cloyne v Killeagh in Castlemartyr.

Sunday, September 12 at 2pm: Ballyhea v Bride Rovers in Castletownroche.

Sunday, September 12 at 2pm: Ballymartle v Mallow in Blarney.

Sunday, September 12 at 2pm: Fr. O'Neill's v Newcestown in Páirc Uí Rinn.