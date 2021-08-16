David Hickey: ‘Four atrocious decisions against Dublin swung the game for Mayo’

Dublin football great Dr David Hickey expects Mayo to win the All-Ireland title but believes the performance of referee Conor Lane significantly contributed to Dublin’s demise on Saturday.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Hickey, who described Mayo as a “tragic outfit” prior to last December’s final clash with Dublin, is adamant the officiating worked in the favour of the Connacht champions.

“There were four atrocious decisions that swung the game. Number one, the (Rob Hennelly’s) 50 that was missed. It was allowed to be retaken because Mayo had 16 men on the field when it was taken. Dublin were penalised for a Mayo transgression, because (Stephen) Coen didn’t come off in time.

“Number two, the black card for (Colm) Basquel. He passed the ball and a Mayo man ran into his back. He’s not obliged to step aside. A free that was awarded to Dublin was reversed and Mayo scored at the other end.

“Number three, the overcarrying free given against our goalkeeper (Evan Comerford) was an absolute disgrace. And number four, there is a lot of talk about John Small. The hit on Brian Howard just before half-time that effectively put him out of the game was a cowardly attack from behind. He was finished after that.”

As far as tactics go, Hickey cited the decision of James Horan to take off captain Aidan O’Shea in the 49th minute as a key moment.

“I have to congratulate Mayo. The turning point for me was when O’Shea was taken off and I was impressed when that man Horan did that. I don’t think O’Shea has ever played well in big games.

“When they took him off they were more mobile up front, they had more options up front. He’s like Messi was at Barcelona in that everything has to go through him. They were the better for him going off. I don’t think he should start in the final.”

Hickey predicts Mayo will beat Kerry who he expects will see off Tyrone on Saturday week.

“I think they stuck to their guns last Saturday and they were very impressive in extra-time but Dublin being down a man in extra-time on a wet day is an impossible situation. I don’t think they’re all that good, to be honest about it, and I think Dublin would beat them if they played again tomorrow.

“But I think they have a good chance of beating Kerry now although their history shows that when they have a big win in an All-Ireland semi-final, they think they are there. They did the same in 2012 when they beat us and they didn’t turn up in the final.

“Providing they want it enough, they will win the All-Ireland. They’re moving well at the moment and I think they’re a better footballing team than Kerry are. I think your man (Pádraig) O’Hora is more than capable of taking care of (David) Clifford.”

The Raheny man anticipates Dublin will return strong next year with so many having experienced championship defeat for the first time. He doesn’t like how they are now being dismissed now that they have finally been defeated and perceived as a dirty team.

“This is not an epitaph. They lost three championship games out of 60-odd (championship) games. No other team in any other sports, the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Yankees, Manchester United, goes 60 games without a defeat.

“I think this Dublin team will regroup. They have had 10 years without a break. They have been involved in almost every game that has mattered. They have won 95% of their games so I don’t think they have much to worry about.

“Every winning streak comes to an end. In that position, you probably do believe a bit of the propaganda that says you’re unbeatable but these are a great bunch of fellas, I’m very proud of them as a former Dublin footballer and it’s very clear that they are the greatest team to have ever played football.

“They have done it in style. Everyone is now looking to demonise their reputation but to me they’re an impeccable group of young fellas who have done wonderful social work around the city and are always available to publicise stuff. They’re an exemplary bunch of lads.”

Asked if he envisages Stephen Cluxton returning to the panel and Hickey’s response is firmly in the negative.

“I think the fella who should come back is Paul Mannion. Paul is too good to be out of it. I don’t know what Jack (McCaffrey) is at but his career is important to him and he’s at the high end of medicine so it probably doesn’t lend itself (to football). But Paul Mannion should be coaxed back.”

The performance of the weekend for Hickey was Offaly’s U20 All-Ireland final victory against Roscommon.

“The best team I have seen play football this year is the Offaly U20s. They are a breath of fresh air in football. I was so happy.

“They wiped the floor with Dublin, they wiped the floor with Cork, and they beat a very good Roscommon team. That Cork team was very good — their game against Kerry was great.

“They’re playing beautiful football and I hope they don’t split up now because of economic reasons or whatever. I hope most of them can stay together, progress at senior level, and in a couple of years or so be a real challenge to Dublin.”