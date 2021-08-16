Two Cork GAA finals set to clash with All-Ireland minor hurling final and football semi

Two outstanding Cork county finals from last year are directly clashing with Cork’s All-Ireland minor hurling final and minor football semi-final games this Saturday.
Croke Park this afternoon confirmed the throw-in times and venues for this weekend’s fixtures, with the Cork-Galway All-Ireland MHC final scheduled for Semple Stadium at 7.15pm on Saturday. The game will be televised live on TG4.
The Cork minor footballers are in All-Ireland semi-final action against Ulster champions Tyrone earlier on Saturday, with the penultimate round clash fixed for Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore, at 2.30pm.
These two minor fixtures directly clash with the two 2020 Cork county finals also down for decision on Saturday.
At 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn, Russell Rovers and Castlemartyr do battle in the Lower Intermediate hurling final, while at 7pm in Mallow, a quarter of an hour before the All-Ireland minor hurling final throws-in, Rockchapel meet Mitchelstown in the Intermediate A county football final.
It remains to be seen if there will be any change to the start times for these county finals on account of the throw-in times for the respective minor fixtures announced by Croke Park today.
The second All-Ireland minor football semi-final between Meath and Sligo has a 12.45pm start at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday.