Two Cork GAA finals set to clash with All-Ireland minor hurling final and football semi

The 2020 Lower Intermediate hurling final and Intermediate A football final are directly clashing with Cork’s All-Ireland minor hurling final and minor football semi-final games this Saturday
Two Cork GAA finals set to clash with All-Ireland minor hurling final and football semi

At 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn, Russell Rovers and Castlemartyr do battle in the Lower Intermediate hurling final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 16:12
Eoghan Cormican

Two outstanding Cork county finals from last year are directly clashing with Cork’s All-Ireland minor hurling final and minor football semi-final games this Saturday.

Croke Park this afternoon confirmed the throw-in times and venues for this weekend’s fixtures, with the Cork-Galway All-Ireland MHC final scheduled for Semple Stadium at 7.15pm on Saturday. The game will be televised live on TG4.

The Cork minor footballers are in All-Ireland semi-final action against Ulster champions Tyrone earlier on Saturday, with the penultimate round clash fixed for Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore, at 2.30pm.

These two minor fixtures directly clash with the two 2020 Cork county finals also down for decision on Saturday.

At 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn, Russell Rovers and Castlemartyr do battle in the Lower Intermediate hurling final, while at 7pm in Mallow, a quarter of an hour before the All-Ireland minor hurling final throws-in, Rockchapel meet Mitchelstown in the Intermediate A county football final.

It remains to be seen if there will be any change to the start times for these county finals on account of the throw-in times for the respective minor fixtures announced by Croke Park today.

The second All-Ireland minor football semi-final between Meath and Sligo has a 12.45pm start at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday.

More in this section

Gaelic Football Show: Mayo's energy dethrones Dublin; Covid reprieve for Tyrone; Offaly U20s win Gaelic Football Show: Mayo's energy dethrones Dublin; Covid reprieve for Tyrone; Offaly U20s win
Kilkenny v Galway - Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final Minor finalists Cork and Galway still waiting on confirmation of decider details
Tipperary v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Tipperary must appoint the right person, not the popular choice, to replace Liam Sheedy
#cork gaa#hurling#gaelic football
Eoin O'Leary celebrates scoring a goal 9/8/2021

Fixture details confirmed for Cork minors' All-Ireland hurling final and football semi-final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices