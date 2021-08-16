Minor finalists Cork and Galway still waiting on confirmation of decider details

The All-Ireland MHC final between Cork and Galway is expected to be fixed for Semple Stadium this Saturday, but there is a degree of annoyance within both counties that neither the venue nor throw-in time has been officially confirmed six days out from the fixture.
Sources in both counties have indicated to the Irish Examiner that the game is to be played in Thurles this Saturday, with official confirmation from Croke Park expected later today.
A throw-in time of 7pm had been mooted, but television schedules might dictate otherwise as RTÉ are broadcasting the All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final double-header live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday evening.
The two camogie quarter-finals throw-in at 5pm and 6.45pm respectively and so the minor hurling final, to be broadcast live by TG4, is unlikely to be fixed for a time that cuts across the televised camogie double-header.