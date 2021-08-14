St Rynagh’s celebrate 2020 Offaly SHC title win

St Rynagh’s celebrate 2020 Offaly SHC title win
Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 21:00
Brian Lowry

2020 Offaly SHC final

St Rynagh’s 1-19 

Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-13 

Tipperary legend Ken Hogan led St Rynagh’s to back to back Offaly senior hurling titles on Saturday evening as the delayed 2020 final was finally played.

His side led 0-10 to 1-3 at the break with a Lochlann Kavanagh goal in the opening quarter keeping a misfiring K/K side in touch.

Aidan Treacy was leading the way in the middle of the field for the victors and a goal from Aaron Kenny just before the second water break gave them a 1-13 to 1-8 lead.

They could have put the game to bed shortly after but they took their points and produced a steady final quarter to get the job done.

Scorers for St Rynagh's: A Treacy 0-7 (5f and one sideline), A Kenny 1-4 (4f), L O'Connor 0-3, R Hughes 0-2, B Conneely, S Dolan and G Conneely 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilcormac/Killoughey: L Kavanagh 1-3, C Slevin 0-6 (6f), D Murray 0-2, C Mahon and T Geraghty 0-1 each.

ST RYNAGH'S: C Clancy; C Hernon, B Conneely, S Wynne; M Maloney, P Camon, D Shortt; A Treacy, J O'Connor; S Dolan, S Quirke, R Hughes; L O'Connor, G Conneely, A Kenny. 

Subs: S Og Lyons for Maloney (48m), D Horan for Quirke (51m), N Wynne for Kenny (52m), C Flannery for Dolan (61m), P Quirke for Hughes (63m).

KILCORMAC/KILLOUGHEY: C Slevin; S Leonard, J Quinn, T Spain; O Mahon, D Kilmartin, E Grogan; C Kiely, D Murray; J Screeney, C Mahon, P Geraghty; T Geraghty, J Gorman, L Kavanagh. 

Subs: C Slevin for Grogan (24m), G Healion for Gorman (H/T), C Kiely for Thomas Geraghty (47m), A McConville for Leonard (47m), C Quinn for Murray (57m)

Referee: Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels).

More in this section

A view of training 24/6/2020 Maher fires Clough Ballacolla to 2020 Laois SHC title
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final The numbers game: How the Dublin and Mayo players rated
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Magnificent Mayo end Dublin's six year Championship winning streak
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

'I don’t know' - Dessie Farrell at a loss to explain where it went wrong for the Dubs

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices