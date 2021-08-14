St Rynagh’s celebrate 2020 Offaly SHC title win

2020 Offaly SHC final

St Rynagh’s 1-19

Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-13

Tipperary legend Ken Hogan led St Rynagh’s to back to back Offaly senior hurling titles on Saturday evening as the delayed 2020 final was finally played.

His side led 0-10 to 1-3 at the break with a Lochlann Kavanagh goal in the opening quarter keeping a misfiring K/K side in touch.

Aidan Treacy was leading the way in the middle of the field for the victors and a goal from Aaron Kenny just before the second water break gave them a 1-13 to 1-8 lead.

They could have put the game to bed shortly after but they took their points and produced a steady final quarter to get the job done.

Scorers for St Rynagh's: A Treacy 0-7 (5f and one sideline), A Kenny 1-4 (4f), L O'Connor 0-3, R Hughes 0-2, B Conneely, S Dolan and G Conneely 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilcormac/Killoughey: L Kavanagh 1-3, C Slevin 0-6 (6f), D Murray 0-2, C Mahon and T Geraghty 0-1 each.

ST RYNAGH'S: C Clancy; C Hernon, B Conneely, S Wynne; M Maloney, P Camon, D Shortt; A Treacy, J O'Connor; S Dolan, S Quirke, R Hughes; L O'Connor, G Conneely, A Kenny.

Subs: S Og Lyons for Maloney (48m), D Horan for Quirke (51m), N Wynne for Kenny (52m), C Flannery for Dolan (61m), P Quirke for Hughes (63m).

KILCORMAC/KILLOUGHEY: C Slevin; S Leonard, J Quinn, T Spain; O Mahon, D Kilmartin, E Grogan; C Kiely, D Murray; J Screeney, C Mahon, P Geraghty; T Geraghty, J Gorman, L Kavanagh.

Subs: C Slevin for Grogan (24m), G Healion for Gorman (H/T), C Kiely for Thomas Geraghty (47m), A McConville for Leonard (47m), C Quinn for Murray (57m)

Referee: Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels).