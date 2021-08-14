St Rynagh’s celebrate 2020 Offaly SHC title win

Tipperary legend Ken Hogan led St Rynagh’s to back to back Offaly senior hurling titles on Saturday evening as the delayed 2020 final was finally played.
His side led 0-10 to 1-3 at the break with a Lochlann Kavanagh goal in the opening quarter keeping a misfiring K/K side in touch.
Aidan Treacy was leading the way in the middle of the field for the victors and a goal from Aaron Kenny just before the second water break gave them a 1-13 to 1-8 lead.
They could have put the game to bed shortly after but they took their points and produced a steady final quarter to get the job done.