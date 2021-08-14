Impressive Kerry Ladies retain their senior championship status

Nine points from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, as well as first-half goals from Emma Dineen and Hannah O’Donoghue were pivotal scores in this one-sided encounter.
Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 16:56
Thomas Conway, Mallow

All-Ireland Ladies SFC relegation play-off semi-final

Kerry 2-16 

Tipperary 0-7 

An impressive Kerry side overcame Tipperary to secure their TG4 Senior Championship status for another season, condemning Declan Carr’s Premier outfit to a relegation showdown against Cavan or Tyrone.

Nine points from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, as well as first-half goals from Emma Dineen and Hannah O’Donoghue were pivotal scores in this one-sided encounter.

Tipp showed greater energy in the opening minutes, and Angela McGuigan blasted them into an early lead before Kerry took charge. An 11th-minute point from Dineen provided the spark which ignited their attack, the scores quickly flowing thereafter. Ní Mhuircheartaigh kicked her first point a minute later, while O’Donoghue calmly palmed the ball to the net in the 13th minute as they gained an early foothold.

A second quarter resurgence from Tipp seemed to suggest that this game might well go down to the wire, with Clíodhna O’Dwyer knocking over a score from the wing, before McGuigan landed a free, complemented by an Ava Fennessy effort moments later.

The introduction of Aisling McCarthy added further impetus to the Tipp play, but within minutes of her arrival Kerry struck a decisive blow when Dineen punched a Ní Mhuircheartaigh pass into the net, pushing Kerry into a 2-7 to 0-4 interval lead.

Nine points in arrears, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Tipp, and the gradient was made even steeper with an Ava Fennessy sin-binning in the 32nd minute.

Scores were less plentiful in the third quarter, the standout effort coming from Kerry's Emma Galvin, who pushed her side 2-11 to 0-7 in front with a superbly struck point from the wing.

Kerry were never going to relinquish a ten-point advantage, but appropriately, it was Kerry midfielder Niamh Carmody who put an end to proceedings, rifling a long-range effort straight between the posts to secure Kerry’s Senior Championship status for another season.

Tipp, on the other hand, now face a showdown against the loser of next week's Cavan and Tyrone semi-final.

Scorers for Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-9 (6f), E Dineen 1-3, H O’Donoghue 1-0, N Carmody 0-2, A Galvin 0-1, L Scanlon 0-1. 

Scorers for Tipperary: A McGuigan 0-2 (2f), C O’Dwyer 0-2, A Fennessy 0-1, A McCarthy 0-1 (1 free), O’Dwyer 0-1.

KERRY: C Butler; J O'Sullivan, A Desmond (c), C Murphy; A O'Connell, K Cronin, C Lynch; L Scanlon, N Carmody; M O'Connell, C Evans, M O’Connell; H O’Donoghue, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. 

Subs: D O’Leary for Evans (50), C O’Brien for Cronin (53), M E Bolger for Butler (56), M O’Connell for O’Donoghue (60).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick (c); L Nagle, M Curley, E Cronin; E Kelly, L Spillane, L Dillon; O O'Dwyer, A O'Shea; C O'Dwyer, A Fennessy, N Hayes; R Howard, M Creedon, A McGuigan. 

Subs: A McCarthy for Creedon (28), E Moore for Nagle (50), R Daly for McGuigan (55), E Fitzpatrick for Howard (55), C English for Hayes.

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).

More in this section

Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Semi-Final As things stand, Kerry are through to the decider. They won’t feel like winners in any sense
Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Semi-Final Éamonn Fitzmaurice: 'Integrity of the championship is now at stake'
Donegal v Tyrone - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Tyrone to forfeit All-Ireland semi-final over Covid cases
Kilkenny v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Ger Millerick battling to be fit for All-Ireland final while veteran Cooper ruled out

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices