Impressive Kerry Ladies retain their senior championship status

All-Ireland Ladies SFC relegation play-off semi-final

Kerry 2-16

Tipperary 0-7

An impressive Kerry side overcame Tipperary to secure their TG4 Senior Championship status for another season, condemning Declan Carr’s Premier outfit to a relegation showdown against Cavan or Tyrone.

Nine points from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, as well as first-half goals from Emma Dineen and Hannah O’Donoghue were pivotal scores in this one-sided encounter.

Tipp showed greater energy in the opening minutes, and Angela McGuigan blasted them into an early lead before Kerry took charge. An 11th-minute point from Dineen provided the spark which ignited their attack, the scores quickly flowing thereafter. Ní Mhuircheartaigh kicked her first point a minute later, while O’Donoghue calmly palmed the ball to the net in the 13th minute as they gained an early foothold.

A second quarter resurgence from Tipp seemed to suggest that this game might well go down to the wire, with Clíodhna O’Dwyer knocking over a score from the wing, before McGuigan landed a free, complemented by an Ava Fennessy effort moments later.

The introduction of Aisling McCarthy added further impetus to the Tipp play, but within minutes of her arrival Kerry struck a decisive blow when Dineen punched a Ní Mhuircheartaigh pass into the net, pushing Kerry into a 2-7 to 0-4 interval lead.

Nine points in arrears, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Tipp, and the gradient was made even steeper with an Ava Fennessy sin-binning in the 32nd minute.

Scores were less plentiful in the third quarter, the standout effort coming from Kerry's Emma Galvin, who pushed her side 2-11 to 0-7 in front with a superbly struck point from the wing.

Kerry were never going to relinquish a ten-point advantage, but appropriately, it was Kerry midfielder Niamh Carmody who put an end to proceedings, rifling a long-range effort straight between the posts to secure Kerry’s Senior Championship status for another season.

Tipp, on the other hand, now face a showdown against the loser of next week's Cavan and Tyrone semi-final.

Scorers for Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-9 (6f), E Dineen 1-3, H O’Donoghue 1-0, N Carmody 0-2, A Galvin 0-1, L Scanlon 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: A McGuigan 0-2 (2f), C O’Dwyer 0-2, A Fennessy 0-1, A McCarthy 0-1 (1 free), O’Dwyer 0-1.

KERRY: C Butler; J O'Sullivan, A Desmond (c), C Murphy; A O'Connell, K Cronin, C Lynch; L Scanlon, N Carmody; M O'Connell, C Evans, M O’Connell; H O’Donoghue, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: D O’Leary for Evans (50), C O’Brien for Cronin (53), M E Bolger for Butler (56), M O’Connell for O’Donoghue (60).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick (c); L Nagle, M Curley, E Cronin; E Kelly, L Spillane, L Dillon; O O'Dwyer, A O'Shea; C O'Dwyer, A Fennessy, N Hayes; R Howard, M Creedon, A McGuigan.

Subs: A McCarthy for Creedon (28), E Moore for Nagle (50), R Daly for McGuigan (55), E Fitzpatrick for Howard (55), C English for Hayes.

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).