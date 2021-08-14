Impressive Kerry Ladies retain their senior championship status

An impressive Kerry side overcame Tipperary to secure their TG4 Senior Championship status for another season, condemning Declan Carr’s Premier outfit to a relegation showdown against Cavan or Tyrone.
Nine points from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, as well as first-half goals from Emma Dineen and Hannah O’Donoghue were pivotal scores in this one-sided encounter.
Tipp showed greater energy in the opening minutes, and Angela McGuigan blasted them into an early lead before Kerry took charge. An 11th-minute point from Dineen provided the spark which ignited their attack, the scores quickly flowing thereafter. Ní Mhuircheartaigh kicked her first point a minute later, while O’Donoghue calmly palmed the ball to the net in the 13th minute as they gained an early foothold.
A second quarter resurgence from Tipp seemed to suggest that this game might well go down to the wire, with Clíodhna O’Dwyer knocking over a score from the wing, before McGuigan landed a free, complemented by an Ava Fennessy effort moments later.
The introduction of Aisling McCarthy added further impetus to the Tipp play, but within minutes of her arrival Kerry struck a decisive blow when Dineen punched a Ní Mhuircheartaigh pass into the net, pushing Kerry into a 2-7 to 0-4 interval lead.
Nine points in arrears, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Tipp, and the gradient was made even steeper with an Ava Fennessy sin-binning in the 32nd minute.
Scores were less plentiful in the third quarter, the standout effort coming from Kerry's Emma Galvin, who pushed her side 2-11 to 0-7 in front with a superbly struck point from the wing.
Kerry were never going to relinquish a ten-point advantage, but appropriately, it was Kerry midfielder Niamh Carmody who put an end to proceedings, rifling a long-range effort straight between the posts to secure Kerry’s Senior Championship status for another season.
Tipp, on the other hand, now face a showdown against the loser of next week's Cavan and Tyrone semi-final.