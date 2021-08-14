As things stand, Kerry are through to the decider. They won’t feel like winners in any sense.

LET’S just say that the Tyrone collective had a long hard think about things and decided to throw out their last weapon they had been holding all along in order to squeeze some more time out of the Central Competitions Control Committee.

If you wish to give that theory any credence, you have to be prepared to indulge in the following conspiracy theory, advanced by some.

It’s in the detail. The statement that dropped around lunchtime began with the following;

‘This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday.’

In the following paragraph, it is noted that the decision was reached ‘following consultation with the team’s management’.

This gives the management a buffer from the real decision makers. But the critical detail is the bit where it says ‘on next Saturday.’ It’s the killer. It’s the shark leaving down the trump card that they had been concealing all along and leaves others to topple the table in a blind rage. It opens the door for another blitz of CCCC Zoom meetings to determine if more leniency can be afforded. The knock on effects of a four week lay off for the winners of this evening’s game, and the likelihood of more panels becoming affected by this issue and the precedent set? Unthinkable.

Right now it is 3.11pm in the Croke Park pressbox. There has been no official response from the GAA, but there are journalists scurrying about looking for a quick word, off the record or otherwise. The clock is ticking on a response.

Either way they have been forced into an impossible situation.

During the week, Peter Canavan had mentioned that over half the panel had been affected by Covid, either infected or having to self-isolate. The medical advice is clear. In previous examples of players catching Covid, their testimonies have spoken of residual effects on their health. How can they be fairly criticised for such a move?

The notion that Tyrone had requested another two weeks grace period with the hope of getting one, goes up in smoke. It’s a brave move but the Independent People’s Republic of Tyrone have always been relentlessly focused on their own needs.

On this occasion with the situation as grave as it is, they have no real choice. It will draw criticism and questions as to why this has affected the Tyrone camp and not the other remaining camps. There will be a hint of spite to that query.

Soon, the CCCC will take a stand. Or even the GAA Management Committee could ask them to revisit the decision to ask Tyrone to play on August 21st.

As it is, Kerry are into an All-Ireland final, but will go into it so undercooked, their tail will still be twitching.

When the GAA announced a press conference to detail the shape of the remaining league and All-Ireland Championships last summer, a spokesman reiterated the importance of the GAA playing off their Championships. Nothing like this has been seen before in peace times.

As things stand, Kerry are through to the decider. They won’t feel like winners in any sense.

Nobody will.