GAA chiefs reschedule All-Ireland U20 hurling final 

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 12:28
Colm O’Connor

The All-Ireland U20 hurling final between Cork and Galway has been re-fixed for Wednesday night.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night in Semple Stadium (7.30pm) but the decider has now been pushed back 24 hours.

The GAA said that decision to push back the game was taken “to ensure the conclusion of the process related to the drafting of the statutory instrument currently required for hosting larger attendances at our fixtures during the pandemic, the GAA confirms that Tuesday evening’s scheduled GAA hurling U20 Championship final meeting of Cork and Galway in Thurles has been pushed back by 24 hours.” 

Tickets for the original fixture will be valid for Wednesday evening.

The game will be broadcast by TG4.

