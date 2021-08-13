Ryan McMenamin steps down as Fermanagh manager

McMenamin was appointed Fermanagh manager in 2019 after serving two years as part of Rory Gallagher's backroom team.
Former Fermanagh manager Ryan McMenamin. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 11:05
Joel Slattery

Ryan McMenamin has stepped down as Fermanagh manager, the Ernesiders have confirmed.

The three-time All-Ireland winning defender saw his side losing their only championship game of the season to Monaghan after losing a Division 3 semi-final to Offaly in June.

“We have been notified last night by Ryan McMenamin that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh Senior Football Team Manager," a statement from the Fermanagh county board announced.

“Fermanagh County Committee would like to thank Ryan and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

“We wish Ryan and all members of his backroom team every success for the future.”

McMenamin was appointed Fermanagh manager in 2019 after serving two years as part of Rory Gallagher's backroom team.

