Dublin v Mayo form guide: Who's hot, bench impact, and can Connacht champs cause an upset?

DUBLIN

Who’s hot? So unfortunate not to be selected as the best footballer in 2020 by his peers, Ciarán Kilkenny has led Dublin through the rockier moments in this Leinster championship. Mick Fitzsimons looks as stout as ever in defence and Cormac Costello has fully merited his starting berth.

Who’s not? Is Brian Fenton fully fit because this version of him is a pale one compared to his previous unbeaten championship seasons? You expect his class will out.

What’s different this year? Dublin now seem to be looking to wear down teams with their superior patience than trying to catch them out on the counter. There isn’t as much fluidity to their attacks this summer but give them time on the ball and Dublin will expose a defence’s weak spot.

Bench impact? A point highlighted on The Sunday Game the weekend before last - there aren’t as many like-for-like players to call on from the auxiliaries as previous years. To beat Mayo, Dublin will need scoring substitutes.

Finalists? The perch might be rocking but only a little. Winning by an average of over seven points, they are still doing the business in their province. Mayo will give them an almighty test but the psychological shadow they cast over the westerners is a long one.

MAYO

Who’s hot? Brilliant the last day, Matthew Ruane always looked like he was going to be a star but is now delivering consistently. Oisín Mullin looks more and more like the new Lee Keegan although it helps to have the old one in form too.

Who’s not? James Horan makes so many changes now that roughly half the team that started the win over Galway will be looking over their shoulder this week. Despite scoring 2-6 from play across the two previous games, Darren McHale was taken off at half-time against Galway and faces a battle to retain his spot.

What’s different this year? Besides the retirements of David Clarke and Chris Barrett and the unavailability of Cillian O’Connor? To transition like they have done while reaching a third All-Ireland semi-final is hugely impressive.

Bench impact? The introduction of Kevin McLoughlin was in part the winning of the Connacht final. Whether he can play a full 70 minutes is another thing but he offers such an asset coming in at a later part of the game and reading it like he does.

Finalists? With Cillian O’Connor in tow, we wouldn’t hesitate in saying they have a great chance. Facing Dublin at this stage doesn’t carry as many hang-ups for them either and then there is no Stephen Cluxton. But without O’Connor, it is only a good chance.