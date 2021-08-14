Oisin McConville on Dublin v Mayo: The key battle and big match prediction

Key Battle

Lee Keegan v Ciaran Kilkenny

It’s far from me to say, with a risk of contradiction, that Lee Kegan and Ciaran Kilkenny have a bit of history. Keegan has had the edge here, although there was a bit of redress in the second half of last year’s All-Ireland final as Dublin took control to win six-in-a-row.

I read a stat that before then that Keegan never conceded a point from play when faced with Kilkenny, which is staggering considering the domination Dublin have had and the effect that Kilkenny has had on the team.

Keegan has the ability to snuff a player out, although it must be noted that one of the few subtle changes Dessie Farrell has brought in since he took over from Jim Gavin is the role Kilkenny now plays. Nowadays, he’s not so deep and can be found more often than not in the full-forward line, so it would be as well for Dublin doing that this evening at Croke Park, to keep Keegan back in there. Perhaps Mayo will change it up?

Oisin Mullin (if fit) and Con O’Callaghan is a similarly interesting duel. If Mullin can come out on top in that, then Mayo have a chance. He did as well as can be expected on O’Callaghan last year and let’s face it, if you can hold a talent like Con to 1-3 or 1-4 over the course of the 70 minutes, that could nearly be called a success.

Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Lee Keegan of Mayo during the 2017 All-Ireland final. Picture:Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

It’s strange calling this a rivalry as it’s a bit stacked in the one direction, with Mayo not having beaten Dublin in the championship since the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final. Mayo though, match up well. They have physicality and athleticism all over the pitch. In the last four years or so they’ve had a huge turnover of players and yet they’ve still managed to be a competitive team at the top level. They don’t look like they’ll be drifting away any time soon, either.

Tactical Take

Mayo, in the Connacht final against Galway, ended up with a much more balanced team than the one we saw in the first half. Some of the youngsters probably got a free pass until then. After all, it was Mayo’s first real test of any description this year having competed in Division 2 of the Allianz League and then come through a couple of non-events - against Sligo and Leitrim - in Connacht.

When up against it against Galway, Eoghan McLaughlin and Kevin McLoughlin replaced Bryan Walsh and Darren McHale at half-time and helped turn the tide. McLaughlin gave a lot of bother without having that much possession. He pulled the Galway defence here and there and then McLoughlin, who was 15 metres deeper than Walsh had been playing, could pick off passes and create scoring chances.

Paddy Durcan didn’t show many of his trademarked bursts to begin with. They soon followed. Mayo, from being slow and ponderous were the opposite after the break, quick and purposeful.

I wouldn’t have wanted to keep Mayo folk awake at night, but Rob Hennelly, for me, could take a leaf out of the book of Niall Morgan or Rory Beggan from the Ulster final to ask questions of Evan Comerford, who has not had to deal with any of that type of pressure in the Leinster championship. Mayo can push, push, push and Hennelly might fill in a gap.

Matthew Ruane and how he plays against Brian Fenton is hugely important to Mayo. It’s a big ask, but not only does he have to try and stifle Fenton, but also play his own game and break forward. Comerford is new enough to it at this level and Mayo have managed to rattle Stephen Cluxton on occasion in recent years.

Dublin would be better off keeping Comerford in goal in the traditional sense. They targeted Aidan O’Shea from the throw-in last year and might try something similar. For me, O’Shea is best served between 11 and 14.

Against Kildare, Dublin were one-dimensional at times in their play. Kildare played with a sweeper and Farrell’s side were content enough to keep possession, slow things and play at that pace they wished whilst knocking over points. They’ve goals in them of course and they’ve shown that against Mayo time and again and that’s something they should target now with the temperature in this championship rising. Mayo will give you chances.

Oisin’s verdict

Contemporary Dublin are difficult to figure out. They’re not as far behind the curve as some might be telling you. Bar the first half against Galway, Mayo haven’t been overly tested either but they’ll want to avoid things that have cost them against Dublin before. Namely, their decision-making in the final third, and the Dublin bench.

The Dublin bench might still possess a host of household names but if you crunch the numbers they’re not having as much an impact as in previous years. Dublin will no doubt improve and it might take the sight of green and red this evening to lift them. Mayo seem to be more comfortable when things get to a manic level- and if they do they could seriously unsettle Dublin - this could be a really enjoyable contest. The current Mayo team hasn’t the scars of some of their predecessors and they have more than a fighting chance. Dublin might well get caught, although for me if that's to happen it’ll more likely be next year than this. Dublin by four.