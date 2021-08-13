Peter Casey: Why Limerick forward got red card rescinded ahead of All-Ireland final

Referee John Keenan’s decision to take the advice of his umpire over his linesman was a factor in Limerick successfully contesting Peter Casey’s red card.

The Central Hearings Committee (CHC) on Thursday took the decision to rescind the suspension arising from last Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final, thus freeing up the Limerick forward for Sunday week’s final against Cork.

Audio of the conversations between the match officials on the day was presented at the disciplinary meeting, which was held virtually. Keenan, who did not see the incident, heard from both his linesman Liam Gordan, who saw it from the Cusack Stand sideline, and an umpire, who witnessed it from the Davin Stand End. The other umpire stationed there did not see what had occurred.

It was Gordan’s interpretation that both Casey and Conor Gleeson warranted yellow cards for their clash, whereas the umpire advised that Casey used his head against the Waterford defender.

Keenan was to come back to Gordan after speaking to his umpire but opted not to, going straight to Casey to show him the red card in the 60th minute. Next to Keenan, Gordan was the closest match official to the incident as well as being an inter-county referee having taken charge of a Leinster SHC games and a qualifier this summer.

Audio recordings of in-game conversations between match officials in Croke Park and some other venues are provided to counties in disciplinary cases.

Limerick also provided video footage of the incident, which they believe illustrated that Casey did not headbutt Gleeson as it was claimed. Manager John Kiely also spoke at the meeting in which Limerick made their presentation to the CHC from the Munster Council offices in Castletroy.

On receipt of the CHC’s decision, Casey and his club Na Piarsaigh were informed by Limerick officials last night. Official written confirmation will be issued by the GAA later today.