Limerick's Peter Casey cleared to play in All-Ireland hurling final against Cork

Limerick forward Peter Casey has been cleared to play in Sunday week’s All-Ireland SHC final against Cork, Examiner Sport can confirm.

On the basis of video evidence, the Central Hearings Committee today rescinded the proposed ban arising from last Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Waterford.

Limerick had been quietly confident they would be successful in contesting the two-match suspension for using his head in an exchange with Déise defender Conor Gleeson.

Following serious deliberation on Monday, Casey, the Limerick management and the county board executive agreed to start the process to contest the penalty.

The Central Competitions Control Committee presented the proposed charge as per John Keenan’s report. Keenan issued Casey a red card to Casey in the 60th minute on the basis of information from his umpires at the Canal End.

Video footage wasn’t conclusive that Casey headbutted Gleeson as Keenan appeared to explain to the player when showing him the red card.

Limerick had hoped the meeting would take place in person but it was arranged virtually, Limerick presenting their case from the Munster Council office in Castletroy.

Kiely on Saturday said Casey was clear that he did nothing wrong: “I do know talking to Peter that there was a clash of heads but nothing malicious, nothing of any significance but at the same time, you have to be very, very careful, especially in that position.”