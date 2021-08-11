Michael O’Brien: Cork minor footballers showed heart in flying finish to Munster final

Cork minor manager Michael O’Brien praised the heart shown by his charges during a storming final quarter to their Munster final against Limerick that Cork took by 0-9 to 0-1.

Having seen a four-point interval lead become a one-point deficit at the end of a Limerick-dominated third quarter, O’Brien couldn’t commend his players enough for how they responded coming down the final stretch.

The message imparted to his young charges at the second water break was “that this is going to be all about heart and we have 15 minutes to stay in the championship, that was it”.

“We told them to go for it and that if we didn't, our season would be over and we wouldn't be going training this weekend. They knew themselves that they didn't want it to finish here so they just went for it.

“We kicked eight-in-a-row and we really pushed on in that final quarter. We won everything around the middle, an area where we had been struggling for a lot of the game. It was great just to finish so strong.

“I think all five subs made a huge impact, they brought a bit more energy into the middle of the pitch. From there, we were able to create space and create scores.”

Read More Cork complete clean sweep of Munster underage titles after surviving Limerick scare

So crucial in that final quarter and, indeed, across the hour was the score-taking of man of the match Hugh O’Connor who finished with 1-7 (1-5 from play). O’Brien didn’t mind singling out the Newmarket teenager.

“Hugh played last year, as well. He is a top-class player and he showed it again tonight. Full-back Shane O'Connell was excellent too and then when he went to midfield, where he plays for his club, he brought a lot of energy.”

Irrespective of whether it is Tyrone or Donegal who they meet in the All-Ireland semi-final, the manager knows there is an ocean of room for improvement.

“Our scoring rate was 30% in the first half, it was under 50 in the first half against Kerry, as well, so there is still a lot to work on there. We never really got going until the last 10 minutes so we have a lot to work on from that performance.”