GPA ask Corke Park to give Tyrone 'adequate time' before All-Ireland semi-final decision made

Adding that players feel a "deep sense of responsibility to play the game", the players body added that they have been in contact with the Ulster champions team, backroom staff and GAA officials about the game

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 11:58

The Gaelic Players Association have asked the GAA to give "adequate time" to Tyrone players who have tested positive for Covid-19 before a decision is made on the status of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final with Kerry.

Adding that players feel a "deep sense of responsibility to play the game", the players body added that they have been in contact with the Ulster champions team, backroom staff and GAA officials about the game that was put back a week after the Covid cases and close contacts in their camp.

"The Gaelic Players Association have been, and continue to be, in ongoing contact with the Tyrone Senior Football Squad through their GPA rep since the issues surrounding positive Covid-19 cases arose," said GPA CEO Tom Parsons in a statement.

"Their health and wellbeing is our primary concern. We are also in contact with the Tyrone Senior Football Management and share their player welfare concerns.

"It’s important to note that players will always feel a deep sense of responsibility to play the game, represent their county and supporters, and will no doubt want to fulfil the All-Ireland semi-final fixture. However, it is imperative that their health and wellbeing is the priority in this situation. As such, we have offered support to the Tyrone squad through our comprehensive health screening.

"We will consult closely with the GAA to ensure adequate time is allowed to assess the welfare of players before a decision can be made by Tyrone.

"Above all, we ask for respect to be shown to the amateur status of the players and that we are all mindful of the four teams who remain in the competition.

"Players will always want to play, but their welfare must come first in any decision made."

Last year, Sligo had to forfeit their Connacht Championship clash with Galway after they had a number of players test positive for the virus.

