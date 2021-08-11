Tony Kelly: There should be no debate about Brian Lohan's future

Clare star Tony Kelly has claimed there should be no debate about boss Brian Lohan’s future and has urged the county board to tie him down with a fresh deal.

Lohan was appointed for two seasons in October of 2019 with the option of a third year pending a review after year two.

Clare officials are at that review stage now and it remains to be seen if they feel enough progress has been made to stick with the former defender, or indeed if Lohan himself wishes to stay on.

From Kelly’s perspective, if Lohan does wish to stay then it should be a no-brainer to draw up a new agreement.

“The only question mark should be if he wants to continue, there should be no debate otherwise,” said Kelly, receiving his PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award for June.

“If Brian Lohan wants the Clare job, he should be given the Clare job in my opinion.

“He came in in 2020. In 2019, we didn’t have a great campaign and he steadied the ship. There was a lot going on in terms of Covid and he progressed us a bit last year.

“This year we did make improvements again and if you can get the likes of Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan back next year, it would be a massive, massive help to him and to us as well.

“If it was up to me or the players, we’d love if he decided to continue on. There should be no real debate. It shouldn’t be up for discussion. If he wants the job, he should get it.”

Lohan’s term in charge has coincided with conflict behind the scenes in Clare which has been consistently reported on throughout the year though Kelly said it never became an issue for the players.

“There’s obviously talk inside the county and outside the county about things and the county board,” said Kelly. “But in terms of the players, it doesn’t affect how we perform on the field

“It doesn’t affect how we train. It’s an issue for management and any dealings they have with them. As far as I’m aware, no player has been affected by it or had any real dealings with the county board.”

Kelly, who lit up the Championship with a remarkable individual display against Cork during Clare’s All-Ireland Round 2 qualifier defeat, is optimistic that former All-Star Duggan will be back for 2022.

It’s been reported locally that Duggan, who has lived in Australia since November, 2019, will shortly return and play in the upcoming county championship.

“I think he’s actually in the country the coming week,” said Kelly. “I think he’s back for his club. We can’t afford to be without anyone.

“The likes of Peter, Shane O’Donnell this year, was a huge, huge loss for us.

“I consider (Duggan) one of our best hurlers so the two of them would be like two new players coming in to us. Especially with the form Peter was in.”