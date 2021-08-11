August All-Star football team: The best 15 players of the Championship so far

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Closely followed by Niall Morgan but Beggan has the sweeper-keeper position down to a tee. Plus, he scored five points.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Possibly Kerry’s best defender during their Munster campaign, the An Ghaeltacht man is thriving from deep and is man-marking with confidence.

Pádraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

The captaincy hasn’t made him but it certainly has helped as has avoiding injuries. Yet to come out on the wrong side of high summer duels.

Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

He might be 32 but the 2019 and ‘20 All-Star only seems to be getting better. His tackling technique is exceptional.

Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

Has been expertly putting the brakes on speedy wing-backs. Likely to be given the task of negating Gavin White in the semi-final.

Oisín Mullin (Mayo)

It’s scary just how good last year’s Young Footballer of the Year could be. A footballer who is mastering defence and attack.

Gavin White (Kerry)

After a couple of false starts, White looks like he has grown both figuratively and literally in the No7 jersey. Phenomenal going forward.

Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

Looked a class act against Galway but it was going that way - has been averaging over two points per game this season.

Mayo's Matthew Ruane celebrates after scoring a goal in the Connacht final. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

David Moran is a consideration but the amount of turnovers O’Shea is involved in, especially against Galway, are vital to his team’s success.

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Right in the mix for Footballer of the Year after man of the match displays against Tipperary and Cork. Kerry’s missing link man.

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

If there is going to be one player who defies Dublin’s detractors, it will be this man. The best all-round footballer in the country.

Seán O’Shea (Kerry)

Really profiting as a result of Paudie Clifford’s prolonged presence in the Kerry attack. Can push forward more as his scoring tallies demonstrate.

Darren McCurry (Tyrone)

Coming off the back of his best provincial campaign of his career, McCurry now looks like the forward Tyrone always hoped he would be.

Tyrone’s Darren McCurry celebrates after the Ulster SFC win with Michael McKernan. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

Deserved man of the match in the win over Monaghan, Donnelly is starring up-front as Cathal McShane works his way back to full fitness.

Cormac Costello (Dublin)

There has been no drop-off in Costello’s displays this year. Showed against Meath he doesn’t need free-taking duties to make his presence felt.