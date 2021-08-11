August All-Star football team: The best 15 players of the Championship so far

Closely followed by Niall Morgan but Beggan has the sweeper-keeper position down to a tee. Plus, he scored five points.
Possibly Kerry’s best defender during their Munster campaign, the An Ghaeltacht man is thriving from deep and is man-marking with confidence.
The captaincy hasn’t made him but it certainly has helped as has avoiding injuries. Yet to come out on the wrong side of high summer duels.
He might be 32 but the 2019 and ‘20 All-Star only seems to be getting better. His tackling technique is exceptional.
Has been expertly putting the brakes on speedy wing-backs. Likely to be given the task of negating Gavin White in the semi-final.
It’s scary just how good last year’s Young Footballer of the Year could be. A footballer who is mastering defence and attack.
After a couple of false starts, White looks like he has grown both figuratively and literally in the No7 jersey. Phenomenal going forward.
Looked a class act against Galway but it was going that way - has been averaging over two points per game this season.
David Moran is a consideration but the amount of turnovers O’Shea is involved in, especially against Galway, are vital to his team’s success.
Right in the mix for Footballer of the Year after man of the match displays against Tipperary and Cork. Kerry’s missing link man.
If there is going to be one player who defies Dublin’s detractors, it will be this man. The best all-round footballer in the country.
Really profiting as a result of Paudie Clifford’s prolonged presence in the Kerry attack. Can push forward more as his scoring tallies demonstrate.
Coming off the back of his best provincial campaign of his career, McCurry now looks like the forward Tyrone always hoped he would be.
Deserved man of the match in the win over Monaghan, Donnelly is starring up-front as Cathal McShane works his way back to full fitness.
There has been no drop-off in Costello’s displays this year. Showed against Meath he doesn’t need free-taking duties to make his presence felt.
Kerry 4
Tyrone 4
Dublin 3
Mayo 3
Monaghan 1